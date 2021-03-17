India's new shipping route through Bangladesh

India begins work on new shipping routes through Bangladesh to connect West Bengal with northeastern IndiaTribune deskPublished: 9 January 2022, 15:01India has begun work on a new shipping route through Bangladesh to connect West Bengal with India's northeast. India's Ports, Shipping and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonwal made the announcement on Saturday (January 6th).He made the remarks while addressing the "Brahmaputra River Conclave" at the ongoing Northeast Festival on Saturday (January 6th). This information has been informed in a report of Economic Times.Sarbananda Sonwal said, "Cargo and passenger ships carrying goods from Assam and North East will be connected to Haldia in West Bengal via Bangladesh through this route. Work has already started to widen and dredge the waterways of Barak and Brahmaputra rivers for the passage of cargo ships. Cargo and passenger ships from Assam and the Northeast will be connected to Haldia via Bangladesh. "He said that not only Brahmaputra but also other rivers including Manas, Dhansindri and Ais need to be developed. This will make the northeastern markets more vibrant."The eight states must come together," he said. We have to work for the development of the people of this region. "