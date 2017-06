The new mob



- State and non-State actors are attacking liberal values together



Worm's Eye View

Manini Chatterjee



Parrikar's words were an eerie echo of Roy's dark prognosis. The Modi regime, he confirmed, was indeed outsourcing the violence to the mob. The mob, in their scheme of things, were nationalist citizens who went after 'anti-nationals' - a term left deliberately vague to include anyone who said anything against the government, against the concept of

Hindutva

and its holy cows, literally and figuratively.

The mob is no longer at the gate. It has entered our homes, it has invaded our minds, it has expanded its grip over family and friends, it threatens to engulf both you and me...