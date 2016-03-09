India’s New Aircraft Carrier, Vikrant, May Get 5th-Generation Fighter

The air wing of the Indian Navy's latest carrier, INS Vikrant, could include a new indigenous fighter plane. The TEDBF (Twin Engine deck Based Fighter) is the natural successor to India's Light Combat aircraft (LCA), the Tejas. If it is flown it will be inherently better suited to the Indian Navy's needs. But in the short term it faces competition from off-the-shelf Western types, notably the Super Hornet and the Rafale.

Interim solution? Super Hornet and Rafale

AUTHORS