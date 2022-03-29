What's new

India’s Missile into Pakistan – Making the most of an opportunity?

Mar 4, 2017
GVS: The Pakistani statement released on the 12th of March in response to the Indian statement on the accidental firing of the missile, in which it regretted the incident, has raised several questions in response. Why were so many questions raised? It’s pretty unusual?

Syed Muhammad Ali: Absolutely. I think it’s a very important subject, which deserves deeper reflection and greater international attention. I think the Pakistani response from the Foreign Office is significant. It reflects skepticism and raises more questions, rather than recognizing the Indian owning up to what they said happened. Because when we see the episode, three things have happened and need to be seen in a larger sequential context.

First is what actually happened, which needs to be understood beyond the individual interpretations. A BrahMos missile was launched at 6:43 PM from India, which landed seven minutes later, 124 kilometers inside the Pakistani territory. That is the fact. Now let’s look at the interpretations. Number one, the most significant and glaring part of this very dangerous episode was the absence of any timely crisis management communication between the two countries.

The first reaction comes from a Pakistani military spokesperson, which also comes, you know, on the second day after what has happened and demanded a clear explanation from the Indian side. That means that Indians did not consider using the DGMOs hotline.

India's Missile into Pakistan – Making the most of an opportunity?

 
The immature Indian response to a grave situation is indeed deplorable. Pakistan expresses no confidence in Indian investigations.

Indian government must provide access to Pakistani investigators as per convention.
 
It's very easy to test Pakistani defense system capabilities these days. it feels like anything can happen but the response will never be given. It's a weakness and India is exploiting it.
 

