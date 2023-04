Over 1.55 lakh posts are vacant in the three armed forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force. 1.36 Lakh vacancies are in Indian Army alone, Govt informed the Parliament. In a written reply, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt informed the Rajya Sabha. The Minister said that numerous measures have been initiated to fill the vacancies and encourage youth to join the armed forces. What’s behind this recruitment shortfall? What’s its impact and what are its implications?