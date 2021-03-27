What's new

India's military chief concerned about U.S. pullout from Afghanistan

APRIL 15, 20213:21 PM
By Sanjeev Miglani

FILE PHOTO: An Indian Navy marine commando watches Sea King Mk 42 ASW helicopters during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo


NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defence staff said on Thursday.

General Bipin Rawat told a security conference that the worry was “disruptors” would step into the space created by the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. He declined to name the countries that could act as spoilers.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that U.S. troops would withdrawn from Afghanistan starting on May 1 to end America’s longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation’s grinding internal conflict.

Our concern is that the vacuum that will be created by the withdrawal of the United States and NATO should not create space for disruptors,” Rawat said.

India’s big worry is that instability in Afghanistan could spill over into its Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir where it has been fighting militants for three decades.

It is also concerned that arch rival Pakistan will gain a bigger hand in Afghanistan because of its long-standing ties with the hardline Taliban, who are expected to play a dominant role once the United States leaves.

There are many people looking for an opportunity to walk into the space being created,” Rawat said.

India invested $3 billion in Afghanistan on roads, power stations and even built its parliament following the ousting of the Taliban in 2001.

Rawat said India would be happy to provide more support to Afghanistan so long as peace can return.

Biden said that U.S. objectives in Afghanistan had become “increasingly unclear” over the past decade.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Toby Chopra, William Maclean
 
If India is so worried then maybe India can lend an IA Corps or 2 to the USA war effort in Afghanistan ? It would do wonders for PR at home and will be an instant boost for relationship with the USA . Imagine the goodies India can get from Uncle Sam in return for such assistance. Such goodies can be use to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir !

IA will do wonders in Afghanistan . They are very experienced with fighting insurgency in Kashmir for the last 30 years !
 
