India’s MAYA MALE UCAV and Eklavya Wingman UAS

This thread is exclusively for India’s Maya UCAV and Eklavya Wingman being developed by India’s Kinetix Engineering Solutions Ltd. and UK’s Marques Aviation Ltd.
A) Kinetix-Marques Wingman
https://*********************/attachments/1616124540633-jpeg.82174/
Features
https://*********************/attachments/1616124583176-png.82175/
Specifications
https://*********************/attachments/1616124651548-png.82176/
Design
https://*********************/attachments/1616124700384-jpeg.82177/
https://*********************/attachments/1616124710831-jpeg.82178/
https://*********************/attachments/1616124740573-png.82179/
B) Kinetix-Marques Maya UCAV
https://*********************/attachments/1616124801412-jpeg.82181/
Features
https://*********************/attachments/1616124837806-png.82182/
Specifications
https://*********************/attachments/1616124864234-png.82183/
Payload
EO, IR, Thermal, Sensors
Laser Range Finder
Communications Intelligence (COMINT)
Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)
Electronic Support Measures (ESM)
Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)
Maritime Patrol Radar (MPR)
Communications
Communication Repeater (RCR)
Line-of-Sight (LOS) Datalink
Satellite Communication (SATCOM)
Air Space Integration
Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)
Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF)
Countermeasures
Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM)
Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)
https://*********************/attachments/1616125036874-png.82184/
Note: All info and pictures belong to their respective owners.
Links to both Kinetix Engineering Solutions Ltd. and Marques Aviation Ltd.
