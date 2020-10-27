What's new

India’s low hygiene gives it more immunity against virus, helps in Covid fight — CSIR study

undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,128
-1
6,408
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In a pre-print paper, CSIR talks about better 'immune training' among Indians that may be the reason why the country has lower Covid cases and deaths per million than global average.

ABANTIKA GHOSH 27 October, 2020 6:20 pm IST

https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://theprint.in/health/indias-low-hygiene-gives-it-more-immunity-against-virus-helps-in-covid-fight-csir-study/531801/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=India’s+low+hygiene+gives+it+more+immunity+against+virus,+helps+in+Covid+fight+—+CSIR+study&url=https://theprint.in/health/indias-low-hygiene-gives-it-more-immunity-against-virus-helps-in-covid-fight-csir-study/531801/&via=ThePrintIndia
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https://theprint.in/health/indias-low-hygiene-gives-it-more-immunity-against-virus-helps-in-covid-fight-csir-study/531801/&title=India’s+low+hygiene+gives+it+more+immunity+against+virus,+helps+in+Covid+fight+—+CSIR+study
Representational Image | A medical worker collects sample for Covid-19 testing | Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint

Representational Image | A medical worker collects sample for Covid-19 testing | Suraj Singh Bisht

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump may have ruffled a few feathers with his “India is filthy” remark, but if a new paper by the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is anything to go by, the country’s less than desirable hygiene levels have likely helped Indians fight Covid-19 better.
The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, says that high parasite and bacterial disease burden in “low and low-middle income countries” and a chronic exposure to communicable diseases lead to “immune training” among populations.


It draws on what is known as the immune hypothesis, which states that better hygiene and decreasing incidence of infections in developed countries have given rise to autoimmune disorders and allergies.
Autoimmune disorders are a risk factor in Covid-19 patients because the body’s own hyperactive immune response creates what is known as the cytokine storm, that is often the real killer.
“Our observation of the weak negative correlation of Covid-19 LDM (log of deaths per million) with communicable diseases, and its positive correlation with incidence of autoimmune disorders in the high GDP countries, is indication of the interplay of host immunity and viral infection,” read the pre-print paper on medRxiv.



Shekhar Mande, CSIR director general, who is also an author of the study, told ThePrint, “We analysed 25 parameters. It seemed paradoxical that people were dying more in countries with higher GDPs. The explanation is that in these countries, life expectancy is more, they have higher incidences of non-communicable diseases which are all risk factors for Covid-19 deaths.”
He added, “We also looked at the sanitation levels…There is a hygiene hypothesis that says if you are exposed to various pathogens since childhood, you are capable of dealing with them better. Low hygiene means more pathogens and the body’s immune system is better trained to deal even with new ones. When that training is not there, it overreacts, leading to the cytokine storm which can turn fatal.”

More people dying in countries with higher GDP
The study compared publicly available data from 106 countries, including Covid-19 deaths per million, GDP, incidences of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension etc. and sanitation data.
The question of whether BCG vaccinations — used for tuberculosis — have a role to play in the better statistics of some poorer nations was also examined. But the study found “negligible correlation” between BCG vaccination and lower death rates.

“An interesting relationship between severity of Covid-19 outcome and several non-communicable disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular illnesses has been noted,” said the study.

Since a large population with these disorders lives in the high HDI (human development index) countries, co-morbidities might have emerged as important determinants of CFR (case fatality rate) due to Covid-19, the paper noted.

“Similarly, people above the age of 65 are also believed to be at a greater risk, with the percentage of such people being significantly more in the higher HDI countries. Thus, co-morbidities with non-communicable diseases and the fraction of people living above the age of 65, being skewed towards the high-income countries, offers possible explanations to the perplexing observation of CFR dichotomy among nations,” the study said.
When asked, Mande didn’t contest the fact that India is safer because it is filthier, though he laughed at the mention of Trump’s statement.

theprint.in

India's low hygiene gives it more immunity against virus, helps in Covid fight — CSIR study

In a pre-print paper, CSIR talks about better 'immune training' among Indians that may be the reason why the country has lower Covid cases and deaths per million than global average.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
Last edited by a moderator:
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,128
-1
6,408
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India Wins again.....
Coronavirus: Cow dung, urine bath leaves Karnataka duo feeling protected...

Read more at: https://newsable.asianetnews.com/vi...leaves-karnataka-duo-feeling-protected-q6q0wi


Hundreds of Hindus hold a cow urine drinking party in the belief it has the medicinal properties to fight off coronavirus

www.dailymail.co.uk

Hindus hold cow urine drinking party to guard against coronavirus

A group called the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (All India Hindu Union) hosted the urine-drinking 'party' on Saturday in Delhi, the country's capital, in the hope of shielding themselves.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,128
-1
6,408
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IndiaIsBad said:
Actually CSIR said nothing about Pakistan's hygiene, but seems that reading comprehension is not one of the benefits of excellent pakistani hygiene.
Click to expand...
abay retard, Pakistan is not topic of this thread and CSIR study, its only you sanghis are obsessed.

Talk about RSS educated intellectuals and their comprehension.
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,128
-1
6,408
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IndiaIsBad said:
Really? Drinking cow urine was the most important step in SOPs that pakistan followed so well?
Click to expand...
You really have some serious comprehension issues, please discuss CSIR study which is suggesting Filthy India is better to fight Covid19.

I am sure you can add to their research with your personal experience.

CSIR study is about Indian Filth, and has nothing to do with Pakistan, is it so hard to read and understand one line, atleast try.

your desperation and obsession to Pakistan has no bounds.
 
Slav Defence

Slav Defence

THINK TANK VICE CHAIRMAN: ANALYST
Oct 30, 2010
7,521
117
16,026
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Outline:
Kindly discuss this thread on following points:
1- Since exposure to filth causes immune system to store more information about viral and bacterial DNA, therefore when exposed to those disease again the body is better at fighting them since it has stored known genetic codes from previous viruses.
2- However, the body keeps struggling with those viruses who keep changing their genetic codes.
3-In addition to that, given that covid-19 is a virus with different genetic code, therefore it seems highly unlikely to combat with it due to it's novelty of gen. information. Hence, I believe that it will still be problematic for Indians to survive the first wave. However, those who survived from the first could naturally survive from the second wave because the information of viral DNA will be stored in the body after immunization of disease from the first wave.
4- But than this does not make any difference if compared with survivors of other other nations as they will likely to be surviving in the similar fashion.

Discuss:
  • How immune system functions better in the presence of novel viral DNA due to unhygienic habits and environment.
  • Compare India with that country that shares similar population size and mimic close environment and habit.
  • Discuss authenticity, reputation, achievements and controversies of CSIR.
Trolling is not allowed

Regards
Do not make me take decisions that you do not like, please respect each other and promote healthy discussion.
 
Last edited:
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,128
-1
6,408
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Umm..What? MP Minister Imarti Devi Says That Corona Can’t Come Near Her Because She Was Born in ‘Gobar & Mitti’ | Watch

She further said that she was even wearing the mask forcefully.

Updated: September 7, 2020 3:09 PM IST

By India.com Viral News DeskEmailEdited by Ritu SinghEmail







Umm..What? MP Minister Imarti Devi Says That Corona Can't Come Near Her Because She Was Born in 'Gobar & Mitti' | Watch
BJP leader Imarti Devi
In yet another bizarre remark by a politician regarding coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi has claimed that she is immune to Covid-19 because she is born in gobar (cow dung) and mitti (mud). Also Read - Facepalm! BJP Leader Arjun Ram Meghwal Launches 'Bhabhi ji Papad', Claims it Will be 'Very Helpful in Fighting Coronavirus'
“I am born in mud and cow dung. Corona cannot come to me,” Imarti Devi, Minister of Women and Force Development of the state, lashed at journalists on September 3 when she was asked about the rumours of her contracting Covid-19. She further said that she was wearing the mask forcefully.


As per sources, rumours of her being Covid-19 positive were rife after she had left a meeting midway as she was not feeling well. When she was asked about the same, she snapped at the reporters making the laughable claim.
A video related to the minister’s statement is going viral on social media. Watch it here:





The video is said to be of September 3 when the minister had gone to meet BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia at his Gwalior residence.
by Taboola
Sponsored Links
You May Like

Watch The BBC Shows From Trinidad And Tobago!VPN Mentor




Canada is looking for new skilled immigrants from Trinidad and Tobago!Canadian Visa Expert




Back in July, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had left everyone facepalming as he launched a ‘papad’ brand, Bhabhi Ji Papad claiming that it combats the novel coronavirus. He bragged that the papad contains certain ingredients that help develop antibodies against COVID-19.
However, just a few days later, he tested positive for Covid-19.
Top Videos

While India is struggling to fight with rising cases of coronavirus, many leaders have only made a mockery of the virus, downplaying its risks and coming up with bizarre suggestions and theories about it.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302181245917392896

www.india.com

MP Minister Says Coronavirus Can't Come Near Her Because She Was Born in 'Gobar & Mitti' | Watch

She further said that she was even wearing the mask forcefully.
www.india.com www.india.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top