India's Likely NSG Membership: The Bias Against Pakistan

Sarosh Ibrahim

Oct 20, 2020
India and Pakistan are entangled in a security dilemma which is leading to a costly and perilous arms race in the region.

With the support of the global superpowers, India is set to be made a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) despite the serious threats and risks w.r.t. their nuclear technology.

Pakistan, however, continues to be barred from gaining NSG membership, despite the relatively more secure set-up.

To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
 
Mar 16, 2012
Let them do it. It would further widen a gap that is already very wide. Pakistan will find tons of ways of advancing its nuclear reactors for civilian and military use.
 
Ghost Hobbit

Aug 27, 2020
finally India will get its due as a deserving member of NSG. Thankfully only deserving members will be in that group. This is too important to be left as an open house.
 
nahtanbob

Sep 24, 2018
India is not a NSG member. In the short term it is unlikely to get one due to Chinese veto
 
