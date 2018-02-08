India's Likely NSG Membership: The Bias Against Pakistan

Sarosh Ibrahim
India and Pakistan are entangled in a security dilemma which is leading to a costly and perilous arms race in the region.
With the support of the global superpowers, India is set to be made a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) despite the serious threats and risks w.r.t. their nuclear technology.
Pakistan, however, continues to be barred from gaining NSG membership, despite the relatively more secure set-up.
To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
