India's Ladakh revenge, at least 7 killed, 70 injured in blast at seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony

At least 7 killed, 70 injured in blast at seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony


1603777274634.png



At least seven people were killed and more than 70 injured — a majority of whom are believed to be students — in an explosion on Tuesday morning at a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman confirmed the explosion, saying that initial reports suggest an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion. "Five kgs of explosives were used in the blast."

The area has been cordoned off and police teams are collecting evidence, he added.

"The blast took place in a seminary during a Quran class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary," Waqar Azim, a senior police official, told AFP.

Mohammad Ali Gandapur, another senior police official, confirmed the details. He said two teachers were among the wounded.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim said that seven dead bodies and 70 injured have been brought to the facility.

He stated that the injured were being provided with immediate medical attention and the hospital's director was present at the emergency ward. He added that an emergency had also been declared at the medical facility.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra visited the site of the blast. Speaking to reporters, he said that the focus was on providing the injured the best possible treatment to increase their chances of recovery.

Last week, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Ali Shahwani said that National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had issued a security alert for the public rallies of opposition parties in Quetta and Peshawar, saying there was “credible information” about possibility of subversive activities.

Last month, five people were killed and two others injured in a blast in the Akbarpura area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najamal Hassan said that the explosion occurred in a market situated along the Kabul River. "Some people were collecting scrap material from the stones alongside the river. Some of the scrap included explosive material which detonated when they were weighing it."


Is that what they meant when they said they will take the war to the enemy's territory? If India is responsible, Pakistan should retaliate.
 
Indian NSA Doval talked about India fighting its war outside India...

India threatens to 'fight on foreign soil' in standoff with China

India threatens to 'fight on foreign soil' in standoff with China Ajit Doval says India will take the battle to where the threat originates October 26, 2020 Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval made threatening remarks on Monday that struck many as significant in the context of the...
India can use Afghan land to destabilise Pakistan: Imran

Premier says CPEC can facilitate both Islamabad, Kabul to become trade hubs.
