INDIA's L&T's Arm Bags Order To Establish Solar Power Station In Saudi Arabia

L&T's Arm Bags Order To Establish Solar Power Station In Saudi Arabia The project will be coming up in Riyadh province of the Kingdom and has 30.8 square kilometre land parcel available to install a total capacity of 1.5GW PV Solar modules

Renewables arm of Larsen & Toubro's Power Transmission & Distribution business has secured a turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from Saudi Arabia to construct Sudair Solar PV Project of 1.5 gigawatts capacity, Larsen & Toubro said in a press release. "This project is considered the largest Solar Plant in Saudi Arabia with PPA signed. It is also one of the largest such plants in the world," Larsen & Toubro said in a stock exchange filing.The project will be coming up in Riyadh province of the Kingdom and has 30.8 square kilometre land parcel available to install a total capacity of 1.5GW PV Solar modules with associated single axial tracker and inverters.With several GWs of solar EPC experience, L&T has emerged as a global technology player for solar plants, said S. N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & managing director, Larsen & Toubrothe announcement Larsen & Toubro shares came off intraday low levels and were down 1 per cent lower at ₹ 1,419.