India's L&T secures order to set up 1.5 GW solar plant in Saudi Arabia

Feb 8, 2021
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its renewable energy arm has secured an order to set up a 1.5 gigawatt (GW) solar plant in Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia.

It added that the project will be the largest solar plant in Saudi Arabia with power purchase agreement signed and also one of the largest such plants in the world.

The order was from the consortium of ACWA Power and the Water and Electricity Holding Company -- a subsidiary of the Public Investments Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia -- the company said in a press release.

It added that the project has a 30.8 square kilometre land parcel available to install 1.5 GW PV solar modules with associated single axial tracker and inverters.

“L&T is also working on potential solutions related to green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage technologies. Securing this project is a major milestone in our clean and green energy path to fight the climate crisis that the world faces,” said S N Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director, L&T.

According to the press release, this project was awarded to PIF as part of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Programme.
energy.economictimes.indiatimes.com

The project will be the largest solar plant in Saudi Arabia with PPA signed and also one of the largest such plants in the world
