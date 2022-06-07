India’s: Karnataka A Home Of Controversies Against Muslims



By Mansoor Ahmed ~



India is a home of 180 million population including the third-largest Muslim population in the world, but they are increasingly threatened, beaten, lynched, attacked, intimidated, and even marginalized in the country. In the past few years, Hindus in India became more anti-Muslim and the rise of Hindu nationalism (Hindutva) led by RSS ideology in politics has seen a major shift in Indian society. On the other hand, the poisonous behaviour and role of Indian media have played a pivotal role in the polarization between Hindus and Muslims.



Whenever elections are held in India the world has witnessed inflammatory speeches, inciting violence is used as a tool to get Hindu sympathy and Hindu votes against Muslims. In the recent past, we have seen these tactics in Utter Pradesh and Uttara Khand, where BJP’s ruling states, were holding state elections. Violence against Muslims, including mob attacks and closure of businesses owned by Muslims, has also been reported during election season in these states. The year 2021 has ended with the hate speeches in Haridwar, calling for genocide against Muslims. The Hindu monks called other Hindus to arm themselves and kill Muslims.



Indian state of Karnataka is considered a home of controversies against Muslims. The year 2022 started with the hijab controversy in Karnataka where Muslim girls students were not allowed to wear hijab and later they were barred from entering college wearing hijab. This thing created communal division among Indians, Hindu students with Safron shawls came face to face with Muslim girls wearing hijab. Schools and colleges were closed in Karnataka amid communal violence. Then the matter reached in Indian High Court where the High court also support Karnataka’s gov’t decision to ban the hijab.



After the hijab faceoff, the halal controversy raged in Karnataka when a Fringe group demanded a halal ban in the state. BJP Gen Secretary CT Ravi called halal “Economic Jihad”. The demand to ban Hala meat rose when Muslim traders stopped being a part of Hindu fare. Then there is a controversy over Azan with the demand to ban Azan. This is a common threat here in Karnataka, which is endless polarization in politics with year to go to elections in the state of Karnataka.



The Hindu right-wing organizations led by Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena are seeking a ban on loudspeakers in mosques. Some Hindu groups are planning to broadcast ‘Om Namah Shivaya’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recitals and other devotional prayers during Azan. Muslims are long been following the using loudspeakers to call for prayer. The Hindus have the argument that it is disturbing students, children and patients.



Karnataka DGP issued a notice to all police stations inside the state to check the noise level at all religious institutions if found violating they have been asked to take action. It comes from the backdrop of various right-wing organizations demanding a ban on loudspeakers at the mosque.



Communal politics continues to take a central stage in Karnataka after the Hijab row and controversies over Halal meat and Azan. Now a fringe Hindu outfit is demanding a ban on Muslim mango traders for conducting business in the state. This fringe outfit said that Muslim traders have been dominating the mango market in the state which has hindered the growth of Hindu mango traders. The outfit has also made a number of other accusations. The AIMIM Chief, Asad Uddin Owaisi has responded and said “Karnataka is now under the rule of the mob and that mobs are taking decisions”. He accused the state of targeting “Muslims by bringing back un-touch-ability in the name of a Muslim minority”.



Meat shops in several parts of New Delhi shut down due to the NAVRATRI festival after orders by two mayors of BJP. Muslim vendors witnessed major losses. Gujarat Animal Welfare Department officially wrote a letter to Aviation Minister and asked him for a complete ban on NON-VEG food on flights.



First Halal meat ban then bans on meat during Navratri festival and then a complete ban on non-Veg food on flights. These things raised the question that is it vegetarian terrorism in India? Is it acceptable for a country where 70% of people are non-vegetarian?



The Executive Director of an Indian company called ‘BIOCON Ltd’ Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urged the Chief Minister of Karnataka to resolve the growing religious divide in Karnataka. She tweeted that “Karnataka has always forged its inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusions. She said, If Information and biotechnology of India (ITBT) became communal it will destroy our global leadership.



The political parties in the state also dived into a full-fledged political fight. BJP Gen Secretary CT Ravi calling halal “Economic Jihad”. After Karnataka, Bihar’s Chief Minister demanded a ban on loudspeakers used for Azan at Masjids. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Malik Arjun Kherge hit out over the loudspeakers ban and said the move is just to polarize and to get a vote. He said if the government will do anything regarding this will create divisions among people.



In addition to this, Muslims are being attacked openly in public places. Muslims were forced to chant Jai Sheri Ram (Hindu religious slogan). Sometimes, they are beaten and attacked in the name of cow slaughter, Love Jihad, economic Jihad and religious conversion. It shows the reality of the so-called secular cover of India, where only Hinduism is considered Holy religion and only Islam is placed lower footing than any other religion. India considered itself the world's largest democracy but there is no freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of religion and freedom of basic fundamental rights. Everything is out of reach, particularly for the Muslim minority.