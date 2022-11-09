11/9/22, 11:37 PM India’s Kalyani Group bags $155 million export order for artillery guns, first for country https://theprint.in/defence/indias-...for-artillery-guns-first-for-country/1206769/ 1/1 Home Defence India’s Kalyani Group bags $155 million export order for artillery guns, first... Defence India’s Kalyani Group bags $155 million export order for artillery guns, first for country SNEHESH ALEX PHILIP 9 November, 2022 06:42 pm IST Of the artillery guns developed by Bharat Forge, part of the Kalyani Group, is the Bharat 52 (in pic) | Twitter/@DefenceDecode New Delhi: In a first for the country, India’s private defence player Kalyani Strategic Systems has bagged an export order worth $155 million (over Rs 1,200 crore) for artillery guns from an unspecified country.
https://theprint.in/defence/indias-...for-artillery-guns-first-for-country/1206769/
https://theprint.in/defence/indias-...for-artillery-guns-first-for-country/1206769/