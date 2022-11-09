What's new

India’s Kalyani Group bags $155 million export order for artillery guns, first for country

Laozi

New Delhi: In a first for the country, India's private defence player Kalyani Strategic Systems has bagged an export order worth $155 million (over Rs 1,200 crore) for artillery guns from an unspecified country.
1668017474585.png



https://theprint.in/defence/indias-...for-artillery-guns-first-for-country/1206769/
 

