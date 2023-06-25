India's KALI (electron accelerator) can takeout ICBMs at few 100 KMs

KALI 5000:- India’s Top Secret Weapon that Pakistan China Fears KALI 5000 is India’s warfare weapon under development which can stop missiles, air crafts, enemy satellites anything with an electric circuit inside it.KALI stands for Kilo Ampere Linear Inje…

KALI 5000 is India’s warfare weapon under development which can stop missiles, air crafts, enemy satellites anything with an electric circuit inside it.KALI stands for Kilo Ampere Linear Injector. It is a linear electron accelerator being developed by DRDO( Defence Research and Development Organisation ) and BARC (Bhaba Atomic Research Centre ). KALI was developed by keeping an industrial mindset but later when the developers understood the great potential of KALI as a weapon, they researched further into the subject and now they are working towards fulfilling it.It is designed to work in such a way that if a missile is launched in India’s direction, it will quickly emit powerful pulses of Relativistic Electrons Beams (REB).The roots of KALI project extends back to 1985 when the Director of BARC, Dr.R Chidambaram thought of building an electron accelerating machine. The project started in in 1989 and was aimed to produce electron pulses of about 100 nano second duration with an energy of 1 Mega electron volt(MeV). This electron beam itself can be used for welding purposes. This Relativistic Electron Beams (REB) thus generated will be used for the generation of High Power Microwaves (HPM) & Flash X Rays (FXR).The first accelerators had a power of ~0.4GW, which increased as later versions were developed. These were the KALI 80, KALI 200, KALI 1000, KALI 5000 and KALI 10000.KALI Was Commissioned in 2004The KALI series (KALI 80, KALI 200, KALI 1000, KALI 5000 and KALI 10000) of accelerators are described as “Single Shot Pulsed Gigawatt Electron Accelerators”. They are single shot devices, using water filled capacitors to build the charge energy. The discharge is in the range of 1GW. Initially starting with 0.4GW power, present accelerators are able to reach 40GW. Pulse time is about 60 ns.The Microwave radiations emitted by the KALI-5000 are in the 3–5 GHz RangeThe KALI-5000 is a pulsed accelerator of 1 MeV electron energy, 50-100 ns pulse time, 40kA Current and 40 GW Power level. The system is quite bulky as well, with the KALI-5000 weighing 10 tons, and the KALI-10000, weighing 26 tons. They are also very power hungry, and require a cooling tank of 12,000 liters of oil. Recharging time is also too long to make it a viable weapon in its present form.Pulse detonation system is a mechanically simpler engine in comparison to the gas turbine engine, wherein the combustion wave travels at supersonic speeds relative to the unburnt fuel-oxidizer mixture. It utilizes repetitive detonations of the fuel-oxidizer mixture to produce thrust.For flying systems, however, detonation requires a long tube length to accommodate required amount of energy input. TBRL has been working on a system to reduce the length of the engine so that it can be applied in systems like UAVs and other missiles system as well. “To reduce engine length, suitable devices are employed which reduce the length of the tube required for the transition from deflagration to detonation. A test rig was designed and established for conducting experiments with liquid fuel-air mixtures,” the paper added.“Developing indigenous pulse detonation technology is a big achievement for Indian scientists. This technology is very important for the cruise, anti-ship missile and UAVs which will be used in manipulating speed and fuel efficiency of the missile or drones,” Rajiv Nayan, a missile technology expert said.The KALI has been put to various uses by the DRDO. The DRDO was involved in configuring the KALI for their use.It can be utilized as an Anti-satellite weapon by making it perfect with some medium range rocket and it very well might be an exact response to the Chinese hostile to satellite rocket.The X-rays emitted are being used in Ballistics research as an illuminator for ultrahigh speed photography by the Defence Ballistics Research Institute (DBRL) in Chandigarh. The Microwave emissions are used for EM Research.The microwave-producing version of Kali has also been used by the DRDO scientists for testing the vulnerability of the electronic systems of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), which was then under development.It has also helped in designing electrostatic shields to “harden” the LCA and missiles from microwave attack by the enemy as well as protecting satellites against deadly Electromagnetic Impulses (EMI) generated by nuclear weapons and other cosmic disturbances, which “fry” and destroy electronic circuits. Electronic components currently used in missiles can withstand fields of approx. 300 V/cm, while the fields in case of EMI attack reach thousands of V/cm.The U.S Air Force and Boeing have proclaimed an electromagnetic heartbeat weapon “CHAMP (Counter-hardware High-fueled Microwave Advanced Missile Project)”. Amid the test, a champ rocket effectively impaired its objective by terminating a powerful microwaves at a two story building loaded with PC and different hardware. Each PC inside went dim inside second, as did the structures whole electrical framework.The test was successful to the point that it even crippled all camera recording the occasion. Through the span of 60 minutes, the champ rocket thumped out electrical frameworks at seven target structures, with almost no blow-back.Its ability to emit powerful pulses of electrons and the conversion of electron energy into E.M. Radiation fuelled the hopes that the KALI could be used in a High-Power Microwave gun.The significant issues are to make it directional as electromagnetic heartbeat impact are non-directional. We need to make the air ship/UAV’s installed electronic gear sufficiently harder to support or sidestep the EMP produced to cripple the adversary’s electronic hardware. A comparative assurance framework may have been utilized as a part of CHAMP. The EMP impact ought not influence the correspondence with the base. This innovation must be utilized toward the begin of a war or at a moment that there is precise intel of an atomic assault from the foe.However, application of KALI in defence field will take some time. The system is still under development, and efforts are being made to make it more compact, as well as improve its recharge time, which, at the present, makes it only a single use system.There are also issues with creating a complete system, which would require development of many more components.’:India is believed to have already conducted a successful test.There have been reports of placing the weaponized KALI in an IL-76 aircraft as an airborne defense system.Government of India has denied to give any information on this project due to its sensitiveness for national security.