India’s Justice joke : all of those accused (ie actual murderers) get acquitted in Gujrat massacre

All acquitted in key Gujarat massacre trial

Six judges presided over the trial that lasted nearly 13 years.
Indians makes the current PDM courts look fair and lovely
there is something called pre-jury and not understanding the agenda. This is a classic case where the left ecosystem wants to implicate a specific ideology in the unfortunate killing of many people in a locality. They named MLA and a few others with solid alibi information of CCTV recordings + phone locations far away from the crime area.

In priority to implicate the BJP, VHP people, leftists, and Islamists forget that once a few allegations have fallen flat when facts come into the light, the whole case will collapse. This case was investigated by the Supreme Court-appointed SIT and most investigations happened when Congress was in place and their real push was to implicate the BJP.

I am sure, State will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court and the guilty will be punished.
 

