India's July merchandise exports $35.17-bn; 47.91% rise over July '20

in July 2021 were worth $35.17 billion—a rise of 47.91 per cent over $23.78 billion in July last year and a rise of 34.06 per cent over $26.23 billion in July 2019. This is the highest ever monthly achievement.Man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups (58.67 per cent) and cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups and handloom products (48.02 per cent) were among the top fiverecording positive growth compared to July 2020.The other three commodity groups among the top five that witnessed positive growth compared to July 2020 were petroleum products (215.68 per cent), gems and jewellery (130.44 per cent) and other cereals (70.25 per cent).Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in July 2021 was $26.11 billion, registering a growth of 27.36 per cent over similar exports worth $20.5 billion in July 2020, and a growth of 32.25 per cent over similar exports worth $19.75 billion in July 2019.The top five commodity export groups that recorded positive growth during July 2021 compared to figures in July 2019 are other cereals (530.65 per cent), petroleum products (60.51 per cent), cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, handloom Products etc. (58.86 per cent), engineering goods (55.07 per cent) and rice (36.97 per cent).Major export commodity groups showing positive growth in July 2021 over July 2020 include handicrafts and exclusive hand-made carpet (32.59 per cent); readymade garments of all textiles (30.52 per cent); carpet (25.61 per cent); jute, Including floor covering (22.52 per cent); leather and leather products (16.5 per cent).The country’s merchandise exports in June were worth $32.46 billion, a rise of 47.34 per cent and 29.7 per cent over $22.03 billion in June 2020 and $25.03 billion in June 2019 respectively.Merchandise exports in the April-June period were worth $95.36 billion, an increase of 85.36 per cent and 17.85 per cent over $51.44 billion in 2020 and $80.91 billion in 2019 respectively during the same duration.Exports of cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, handloom products, etc from India grew by 24.85 per cent in May this year over May 2019, preliminary data on merchandise trade released by the ministry of commerce and industry shows last month. Jute exports, including floor covering, increased by 20.99 per cent in May 2021 over May 2019.