India's jobs crisis is more serious than it seems

I would disagree with the headline to the extent that the job crisis is serious AND is visible, so no question of 'more serious than it seems'. Anyone who feels otherwise needs to get out of their WFH couch.



I keep interacting with blue collar workers and for almost everyone work has reduced or had vanished completely, only to recover after 2nd wave was under control. People might be lulled into believing that markets are crowded, restaurants are packed, holiday destinations have traffic jams, so all is good. The truth is that most businesses are managing with bare minimum staff either because they are used to it now (and they want to continue saving on salaries) or because migrant labour hasn't returned completely. The ones who haven't returned are doing sub optimal jobs in their native places.



However I won't be swayed by stories of law graduates driving cabs. I have been hearing this since I was a kid. There are hundreds of third rate colleges which produce unemployable graduates. Some of these students would have barely attended classes while in college and then claim that they are lawyers / engineers etc