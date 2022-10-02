India's issues steam from insecurity - The concept of civilization has failed only in India in the 21st century

Since the Modi gov't India has fast descented into the uncivilization threshold. India is slowly disconnecting from rule of law and it is going into Idiocracy..



- India thinks cannibalizing itself is okay - This is a show of extreme weakness and insecurity when someone does this it means weakness because at that point it suggests that you are not confident enough in yourself or with small minority civilians.



Every country has minorities in the world imagine if they had all attempt that.. Example imagine Australia or UAE cannabalizing on their minorities for no reason? They wouldn't sink that low because they are not insecure or feel weak. Example Russia has minorities you won't see them cannibalizing insignificant minorities they are above that. Example look at Indonesia, Malaysia, EU etc etc.. They all feel above it why because if that reversal had happened it would mean they are uncivilized nations. This is the 21st century it is considered taboo and outside rationality... In North Korea there is civilization because they have chinese minority, Iran has alot of minorities there is civil order and civilization.



Pakistan comes into memory example one lynching episode happened back in 2020 I recall it turned into major crisis locally and followed by massive crack down on all involved including bystanders this was a shameful day for Pakistan and this is how they treated it very seriously and reacted strongly as if their honor and pride had been stomp on.



Imagine such an incident occuring in places like Dubai or Canada the whole gov't from down to top will issues massive crack downs and lot of people will get fired from such a shameful occurance and the punishment would be swift.



Geopolitically also there is no upside for anyone imagine China taking out few Manchurian minorities, Kazakhs and other minorities I know people accuse them which is based on falsehood cause if they wanted they would have done it. Minorities are technically not a threat anywhere they are by all means insignificiant few inside the tax regime within these governing eco-system they belong to and they are not a separate state actors but mere civilian tax payers who have no say in any outcome.



Imagine Spain and France laying it into their minorities it would be bizarre and unnecessary.. Afghanistan has signed treaties to protect all minorities within it's borders and living by their words.



Hence India in my honest opinion has massive inferiority complex and also geopolitically gains nothing from communal unrests but just opposite.



Geopolitical victory and stragetic gain only comes from expanding influence or defeating your state actors foes on the ground or expand etc etc.. India is insecure.



Not saying this due to bias but Pakistan is superior to India in all aspects militarily and state institutions (Meaning PK state institutions are much smarter and also PK political doctrine is superior)