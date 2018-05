Unlike Pakistan our policy isn't reactive anymore. It's proactive. Pakistan is willing to sell its soul to damage India. However for India, Economics and a few other strategic aim trump its desire to counter Pakistan. India has significant plans to cement its leadership in countries it never had access to before. And it opens new avenues for economic cooperation as well as hedging our geopolitical moves.



Sorry to disappoint you but we will engage with Pakistan where we see our benefit and counter Pakistan where we can afford too. Sadly we aren't willing to eat grass to counter Pakistan. Specially when we are already outpacing you in almost every arena. Rather than counter you we plan to make you redundant and cooperating in organisations where we do not dominate is a great way to isolate you and make our "Pakistan a mothership of terror" viewpoint heard.



By not attending we are allowing pakistan to spread its propoganda. While by investing in SCO , we develop stakes in other SCO countries and vice versa, and our chance of isolating Pakistan due to our increased relevance because of our economic growth, Increases significantly.

