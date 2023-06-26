What's new

India's Infosys signs $454-million deal with Danske Bank

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,232
-7
1,059
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
R6PJNUWNX5JL7HPWLPZ44JHQGA.jpg

An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - Infosys (INFY.NS), India's No.2 IT services provider, signed a $454-million contract with Denmark's Danske Bank on Monday, at a time when the broader sector is struggling with a slowdown in an uncertain global economy.

The IT company will help digitize the lender's core business and add more cloud and data facilities to it, including Infosys acquiring Danske Bank's IT centre in India, it said in a regulatory filing.

The contract is for five years, with an option to renew for one more year for a maximum of three times.

Bengaluru-based Infosys' contract comes days after Mumbai-based bigger rival TCS signed a deal worth 840 million pounds with British pension scheme Nest, for an starting tenure of 10 years.

Still, at least one analyst said the contracts might not be enough to turn the tide for the industry.

"Despite a strengthened order pipeline, the effects of this deal might be offset by macro factors such as inflation and increased labour costs," Akshara Bassi, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, said on the Danske Bank deal.

Shares of the Bengaluru-headquartered company were little changed after the deal announcement. The stock is down about 15% so far this year, compared with a little-changed Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT).

Infosys, which expects the transaction to be completed before the second quarter of this financial year, in April forecast revenue growth would hit a six-year low this fiscal year on slowdown worries.

www.reuters.com

India's Infosys signs $454-mln deal with Danske Bank

Infosys , India's No.2 IT services provider, signed a $454-million contract with Denmark's Danske Bank on Monday, at a time when the broader sector is struggling with a slowdown in an uncertain global economy.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Boeing to invest $100 million in infrastructure, pilot training in India
Replies
4
Views
158
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
D
JPMorgan expects Turkey central bank to lift rates to 25% on June 22
Replies
0
Views
128
dani191
D
beijingwalker
Chinese Companies Far Outstrip U.S. Competitors in World Bank Contracts: US agency finds
Replies
0
Views
212
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Titanium100
How the Americans hiijacked the Messi deal from the Saudis in the last minute
2
Replies
16
Views
588
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
beijingwalker
India needs culture of honesty, just like China, says Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy; asks not to call him ‘anti-national’
Replies
3
Views
528
-=virus=-
-=virus=-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom