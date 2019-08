India's industrial production growth dips to 2% in June from 7% last year

India's industrial production growth has come down to two per cent in June.

HIGHLIGHTS

IIP data shows a sharp slump in industrial production growth in June

Manufacturing output grew at 1.2 per cent in June compared to a growth of 2.5 per cent a month ago

During the April-June period, eight core industries registered a cumulative growth of just 3.6 per cent

New DelhiAugust 9, 2019UPDATED: August 9, 2019 19:02 ISTIndia's Industrial production growth has been registered at 2 per cent in the month of June. (Photo: Reuters)India's industrial production growth has been recorded at just two per cent in June, compared to seven per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.The official data released by the government on August 9 shows that there has been a sharp slowdown in productivity of Indian companies.Factory or industrial output, which is the benchmark for measuring economic activity in the country, does not paint a vibrant picture for the Indian economy, especially at a time when many top industry executives have warned the government about a looming economic slowdown.The manufacturing output grew at 1.2 per cent in June compared to a growth of 2.5 per cent a month ago.During the April-June period, eight core industries registered a cumulative growth of just 3.6 per cent while export activities dipped to 1.7 per cent.India has also lost its position as the fifth-largest economy as the UK and France climbed two spots. Several Indian sectors have been facing an acute slowdown and experts blame lack of funding for the slowdown.Experts have asked the government to relax funding norms and instruct banks to allow easier lending for all enterprises and not just a select few.Real estate, auto, banking, and manufacturing are some of the sectors that have been significantly impacted by lack of funding and investments. Appeals to fix the lending crisis has also been highlighted by several top business leaders in the country in the wake slower consumer demand.