/ Register

  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

India’s Indian Ocean Stratgey

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Khan vilatey, Aug 20, 2020 at 11:27 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2020 at 11:27 PM #1
    Khan vilatey

    Khan vilatey FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    310
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 219 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    I can across this



    This has interring points of view but would India not have to tie significant resources now to respond to a prevalent build up in the Pakistan Navy?

    Expected to have 8~12 fidgets
    13 submarines
    14 ~ 16 multipurpose corvettes (4 European forget the country, 4 Turkish
    4 Chinese in service possibly 4 more)
    20+ Fast attack missile boats
    40+ fast patrol craft
    Dedicated air over from if-17 and
    Possibly next generation Chinese asw aircraft to complement the 11 p-3 Orion’s

    Pakistan has never had such a significant naval build up not to mention at least 4 - 5 key ports of operation up from only Karachi in the past


    kv
     
  2. Aug 20, 2020 at 11:34 PM #2
    Khan vilatey

    Khan vilatey FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    310
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 219 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    * interesting points
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 16 (Users: 3, Guests: 11)
  1. Ichigo ,
  2. KhanBaba2