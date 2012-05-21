India’s illusion and China’s tolerance.

India as a superpower 2020. They have their own pride. about this point. I think the Chinese respect India. China as a developing country. We have our own goals. I don’t know whether Indians respects China. In fact there is no conflict of interest between the two countries. India will become a true superpower. China seeks better development. But why is the relationship between the two countries facing serious challenges now?



I tried to find some answers. When I saw some videos posted by Indians. Such as Mumbai VS Shanghai. Mumbai VS Shenzhen. Mumbai VS Guangzhou...... I find it difficult to understand. Why is the superpower India so keen to compare a city from a developing country? I understood in an instant —— India’s goal is China. I am very relieved. No Chinese posted videos like Urumqi VS Mumbai. Because China’s goal is not India. Sorry.



This is the source of contradiction. India is committed to competing with China. And believes that China is India's opponent and enemy. so no matter what China does. India will always treat China as an enemy. But China may really not care about India.... really.....



If my friends cannot understand China. Please refer to China and US.



the US to initiate a trade war with China. China immediately raised tariffs on American products.

the US dispatched warships to the South China Sea. China immediately dispatched warships to the Panama Canal.

the US closed the Chinese Consulate in Houston. China immediately closed the US Consulate in Chengdu.

the US ordered Canada to arrest Meng Wanzhou. China immediately executed 4 Canadian drug dealers.

。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。



This is "reciprocal sanctions".



But how does China treat India? ?



India: Boycott China!

China: Oh.



India: Ban 1,000 Chinese apps.

China: Oh.



India: Stop trading with China!

China: Oh.



India: We must war with China!

China: Oh.



。。。。。。。。。。



For India. China show enough tolerance. As long as Indians are happy.