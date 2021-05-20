What's new

India's hybrid hypersonic, reusable , costeffective launch vehicle

S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,940
-49
2,513
Country
India
Location
India
ISRO and DRDO both have hypersonic launch vehicles programs.. Now their hybrid vehicle vehicles arec oming. Both agencies are working on this sort of vehicles. Design is out. Here is how it will work.

 
Last edited:
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,940
-49
2,513
Country
India
Location
India
This vehicle will take off like a plane from the runway . Subsequently Ramjet will Ignite and speed will go above mach 5. Subsequent to that screm jet engine will take the charge and take the vehicle to the boundary of the atmosphere at the speed of Mach 9. From there , From here, turbine will start and vehicle speed will reach Mach 12. . It will release the rocket carrying the satellite and the vehicle will come back on the earth and land like a plane. The rocket will take the satellite into the required Orbit launch is there and land back on the earth. This will be an absolutly cost efective mision where India will not spend anything except the fuel for the mission. Only very few countries can afford to design such vehicle.
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 22, 2021
33
0
35
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Surya 1 said:
IDRO and DRDO both have hypersonic launch vehicles. Now their hybrid vehicle vehicles arec oming. Both agencies are wofking on this sort of vehicles. Design is out. Hear is how it will work.

Click to expand...
Bunch of b*** Shit just propuganda Godi media.
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,940
-49
2,513
Country
India
Location
India
Solidify said:
Bunch of b*** Shit just propuganda Godi media.
Click to expand...
Ohhh, you can not even accept this. Design is ready and you will see the launch of this vehicle in detected. DRDO has the same project but for for other purpose. We have parallel pprograms like we have the hypersonic program of of ISRO and DRDO. We have already used these technologies in many of our missiles. We have successfully tested scramjet engine as well by ISRO and DRDO. So it is basically a equation of integration. All the technologies are already realised. We just need to integrate them.
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,940
-49
2,513
Country
India
Location
India
India has all the building blocks of technologies involved. They will now have to be integrated.
 
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
10,959
-23
16,944
Country
China
Location
Singapore
Surya 1 said:
We have already stopped. Don't you know that? Anyway, when will you stop buying 4th generation Russian planes after the ckaim having so called fifth generation plane?
Click to expand...
5 years back I guess. But what has su-35 got to do with Indian launch vehicle? Lolol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom