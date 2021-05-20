India's hybrid hypersonic, reusable , costeffective launch vehicle

This vehicle will take off like a plane from the runway . Subsequently Ramjet will Ignite and speed will go above mach 5. Subsequent to that screm jet engine will take the charge and take the vehicle to the boundary of the atmosphere at the speed of Mach 9. From there , From here, turbine will start and vehicle speed will reach Mach 12. . It will release the rocket carrying the satellite and the vehicle will come back on the earth and land like a plane. The rocket will take the satellite into the required Orbit launch is there and land back on the earth. This will be an absolutly cost efective mision where India will not spend anything except the fuel for the mission. Only very few countries can afford to design such vehicle.