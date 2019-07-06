What's new

India’s Huge Strategic Defeat in Iran

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
19,303
186
56,225
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indians 2017 -

  • We are not Pakistan to get pushed by USA. We will keep buying Iranian oil
  • We will have chai in Chah Bahar by 2021 when it links up with Russia and Mars
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,315
16
31,422
Country
United States
Location
United States
China is not the West!! They are the meanest taskmasters taking account for every penny they spend! And, they won’t just let you go!!! They’ll ensure you do the job no matter what!!! And, it’s the best thing about the Yellow folks IMO....

If you want to get a job done find a yellow folk....

India will have no free ride inside Iran no matter how much the Persians love their long lost Parsi cousins! There’s no jokes with the Chinese....

As for Pak, no more RAW style foul plays from Iran any longer....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
Strategic Contention Over Ports: Pakistan’s Gwadar Versus Iran’s Chabahar
Replies
1
Views
497
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Nan Yang
For Leviathan, it’s so cold in Alaska
Replies
0
Views
251
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Yankee-stani
Gadkari effect’ on growing Iran-India relations
Replies
4
Views
539
kmc_chacko
kmc_chacko
Shahzaz ud din
Why the New Silk Roads are a ‘threat’ to US bloc.
Replies
0
Views
851
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din
ghazi52
PM Imran rolls out Rs330b mortgage financing for construction sector Initiative
Replies
9
Views
649
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom