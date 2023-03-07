What's new

India's homegrown instant payment system has remade commerce and pulled millions into the formal economy

Suriya

Where Digital Payments, Even for a 10-Cent Chai, Are Colossal in Scale​

India’s homegrown instant payment system has remade commerce and pulled millions into the formal economy.

  A QR code at a roadside food stall in Mumbai, India, allows customers to make instant payments with their phones.
A QR code at a roadside food stall in Mumbai, India, allows customers to make instant payments with their phones.



By Mujib Mashal and Hari Kumar
Reporting from New Delhi, Mumbai and Kerala in India
March 1, 2023



The little QR code is ubiquitous across India’s vastness.
You find it pasted on a tree next to a roadside barber, propped on the pile of embroidery sold by female weavers, sticking out of a mound of freshly roasted peanuts on a snack cart. A beachside performer in Mumbai places it on his donations can before beginning his robot act; a Delhi beggar flashes it through your car’s window when you plead that you have no cash.

The codes connect hundreds of millions of people in an instant payment system that has revolutionized Indian commerce. Billions of mobile app transactions — a volume dwarfing anything in the West — course each month through a homegrown digital network that has made business easier and brought large numbers of Indians into the formal economy.
The scan-and-pay system is one pillar of what the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has championed as “digital public infrastructure,” with a foundation laid by the government. It has made daily life more convenient, expanded banking services like credit and savings to millions more Indians, and extended the reach of government programs and tax collection.



With this network, India has shown on a previously unseen scale how rapid technological innovation can have a leapfrog effect for developing nations, spurring economic growth even as physical infrastructure lags. It is a public-private model that India wants to export as it fashions itself as an incubator of ideas that can lift up the world’s poorer nations.

A street performer with a code for donations.

A street performer with a code for donations.


“Our digital payments ecosystem has been developed as a free public good,” Mr. Modi said on Friday to finance ministers from the Group of 20, which India is hosting this year. “This has radically transformed governance, financial inclusion and ease of living in India.”

In simple terms, Indian officials describe the digital infrastructure as a set of “rail tracks,” laid by the government, on top of which innovation can happen at low cost.
At its heart has been a robust campaign to deliver every citizen a unique identification number, called the Aadhaar. The initiative, begun in 2009 under Mr. Modi’s predecessor, Manmohan Singh, was pushed forward by Mr. Modi after overcoming years of legal challenges over privacy concerns.
The government says about 99 percent of adults now have a biometric identification number, with more than 1.3 billion IDs issued in all.

Digital payments have become common for even the smallest purchases.

Digital payments have become common for even the smallest purchases.

Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder of the information technology giant Infosys who has been involved in India’s digital identification efforts since their early days, said the country could make a technological leap because it had little legacy digital infrastructure in place. “India was able to develop afresh with a clean slate,” he said.

The IDs ease the creation of bank accounts and are the foundation of the instant payment system, known as the Unified Payments Interface. The platform, an initiative of India’s central bank that is run by a nonprofit organization, offers services from hundreds of banks and dozens of mobile payment apps, with no transaction fees.
In January, about eight billion transactions worth nearly $200 billion were carried out on the U.P.I., according to Dilip Asbe, the managing director of the National Payments Corporation of India, which oversees the platform.


Dilip Asbe, the managing director of the National Payments Corporation of India, which oversees the digital payments platform, at its offices in Mumbai.

Dilip Asbe, the managing director of the National Payments Corporation of India, which oversees the digital payments platform, at its offices in Mumbai.


The value of instant digital transactions in India last year was far more than in the United States, Britain, Germany and France. “Combine the four and multiply by four — it is more than that,” as one Indian cabinet minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, told the World Economic Forum in January.
The system has grown rapidly and is now used by close to 300 million individuals and 50 million merchants, Mr. Asbe said. Digital payments are being made for even the smallest of transactions, with nearly 50 percent classified as small or micro payments: 10 cents for a cup of milk chai or $2 for a bag of fresh vegetables. That is a significant behavioral shift in what has long been a cash-driven economy.
One impetus for the move away from cash and toward digital payments was Mr. Modi’s 2016 decision to remove all large-denomination currency from the market. Promoted as an effort to eradicate black money in politics, the shock devastated small businesses that ran on cash.

The QR codes have made life easier for millions.

The QR codes have made life easier for millions.


Reliance on the digital infrastructure deepened during the pandemic, as the government used the ID numbers to manage the world’s largest vaccination drive and deliver financial aid.
As the system has become embedded in Indian life, the concerns over data privacy have not fully receded, even after Supreme Court rulings governing its use. Some worry that the sharp erosion of checks on government power under the strongman rule of Mr. Modi could open the door to abuses of the central identity database. With India pushing its model abroad, including in countries lacking strong legal safeguards, these concerns will follow.
Amitabh Kant, one of India’s top coordinators for the Group of 20 events, said the government had struck the right balance between privacy and innovation. “We said that the data belongs to the individual and that he has the right to give consent for every transaction that he undertakes,” he said.

The digital payments system has brought many people into the formal economy.

The digital payments system has brought many people into the formal economy.

In two dozen interviews across villages, small towns and cities, a varied picture of digital payments emerged. In a pair of village shops in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, they made up about 10 percent of daily sales; in the busier markets of Delhi, that number could be a quarter or half.
Even in sectors that have not yet adopted digital payments, like the fishing industry in the southern state of Kerala, the basic pillars of the digital infrastructure — the identity number, bank accounts and mobile phone apps — made it easier to deliver services.
In markets where digital payments have taken hold, the raw excitement of the newly converted is palpable. App companies are working to ensure ease of use across a wide spectrum of digital literacy. Merchants on the same sidewalk help one another. And because this is technology we are talking about, children come to the aid of parents.

Billions of transactions take place each month.

Billions of transactions take place each month.

Billions of transactions take place each month.

Small voice boxes provided by payment apps are a fixture at snack carts and tea stalls, where vendors are too busy to check phone messages after every small transaction. A Siri-like voice declares how much money was instantly received with each payment by QR code. This has helped bridge mistrust among merchants long used to cash transactions.
Merchants like the cobbler and the ice cream seller at a central Delhi market who do not have their own QR code simply borrow their neighbor’s. It’s the digital version of: I don’t have change, but will make it work with the help of my neighbor.
“I used to prefer cash,” said Rajesh Kumar Srivastva, an auto-rickshaw driver in Delhi. “But I learned the benefits of this during the lockdown.”
Before the pandemic, Mr. Srivastva pasted a QR code on the inside of his rickshaw, but since only a quarter of his payments were digital, they remained an afterthought.




The digital payments have taken hold in what has been a cash-based economy.

The digital payments have taken hold in what has been a cash-based economy.


Just before the 2020 lockdown, Mr. Srivastva paid a hefty electricity bill and two installments of the loan on his vehicle, depleting the cash at home.
His cash earnings usually were not enough to justify travels for bank deposits. But his wife urged him to check the account linked to the digital payments. Unable to figure out his balance at an A.T.M., he returned with his daughter, a 20-year-old civil engineering student.
First, his daughter withdrew 5,000 rupees, roughly $60.
“She checked again, and said, ‘Papa, there is 45,000 more left,’” Mr. Srivastva said, before breaking into a big smile. “I loved it!”

www.nytimes.com

Where Digital Payments, Even for a 10-Cent Chai, Are Colossal in Scale

India’s homegrown instant payment system has remade commerce and pulled millions into the formal economy.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 
letsrock

Copied from china. But still good.
Funny thing is india's upper caste goons go all over forums laughing at china "copying".
 
Suriya

letsrock said:
yea - where else were QR codes used before on a mass scale ? usa ?
QR code is small part of it.

The main aspect is India' Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant real-time payment system developed by National Payments Corporation of India.

A billion transactions a day can be processed through UPI: RBI governor​


www.zeebiz.com

Many countries keen on entering into collaboration for UPI linked payments: RBI Governor

The governor expressed the hope to link the UPI platform with many more countries as many have expressed keen interest in doing so.
www.zeebiz.com www.zeebiz.com
 
nahtanbob

letsrock said:
Copied from china. But still good.
Funny thing is india's upper caste goons go all over forums laughing at china "copying".
Chinese invented QR codes ?? that is news to me
The article describes something like a Visa/Mastercard debit card without the outrageous cut
 
Thevilone

nahtanbob said:
Chinese invented QR codes ?? that is news to me
The article describes something like a Visa/Mastercard debit card without the outrageous cut
QR code is just one way of making the payment. There are multiple other options.

I can pay by just typing the person's phone number(if the phone number is connected to a bank account). If I need to pay my Dhobi or Maid, I jsut send money on their phone number and it gets credited within seconds.

Other way is to create a unique ID(Similar to an email address). For eg. a person with account in Axis bank can make an id like XYZ123@axisbank. Anyone can either PAY him money using this id or even REQUEST money.

QR codes are only used by businesses because it saves the hassle of sharing phone numbers or ID. Customers just whip out their cameras and scan instantly.

All of it is COMPLETELY free, there are no charges of any kind whatsoever. UPI ensures that cash-transactions reduce considerably, which saves govt. money in printing currency notes as notes last longer. Also, as more and more transactions are digital tax-evasion becomes difficult. Most eateries have 90% of their revenue coming via UPI, hiding income becomes impossible. My barber told me hardly one in 50 customers pay cash, rest all send via UPI.
 
iamnobody

Now the Indian government knows where and on what these idiots spend their money.

Modi is trying hard to end paper currency and bring in digital currency.


The BJP while in opposition opposed Congress's Aadhar project. But when Modi came to power, he made Aadhar mandatory and destroyed the Right to Privacy.

Way things are going. Modi will introduce Social Credit System after 2024 election.

Andh Bhakts have lost their ability to distinguish good from bad.
 
India is a good case study for this. It all started with demonetization that took place in India in 2016. This incentivized people to start paying digitally instead of paying with cash. In 2016, a payment digitization experiment was being conducted in an Indian village. When this demonetization happened, this village was unaffected by it since cash wasn't being used over there. I learned about this from The Future of Payment Technologies course which is offered by the University of Michigan.
 
Thevilone

_NOBODY_ said:
India is a good case study for this. It all started with demonetization that took place in India in 2016. This incentivized people to start paying digitally instead of paying with cash. In 2016, a payment digitization experiment was being conducted in an Indian village. When this demonetization happened, this village was unaffected by it since cash wasn't being used over there. I learned about this from The Future of Payment Technologies course which is offered by the University of Michigan.
It did not start with demonetization.

Modi had campaigned about DIGITAL INDIA is the 2014 elections, it seemed like a buzzword with no real meaning at the time. Digital payments could never become a ground reality till two basic requirements were fulfilled, cheap internet and bank accounts.

Millions of Indians did not have bank accounts. Banks charged fees and required minimum balance. Modi forced all Indian banks to allow each person with at least one Savings Account with debit card, with no fees or minimum balance. This account was later connected to govt. subsidies. Farmers get money for seeds or fertilizer in this bank account. People buy gas-cylinders at full price, but the poor get subsidy sent directly to their bank account. Students get their scholarships, unemployed and destitute some cash every month, directly into this bank account.

Once almost everyone had bank accounts, Modi tried hard to push for cheap internet in India. Till 2014 1gb 3G data used to cost INR250, calls and sms were chargable. Now, Rs. 200 gets you 45GB 5G data per month and UNLIMITED national calls and SMS.
Then came demonetization, which forced people to change over to digital transactions. From Sabziwala to mechanic, everyone had to adapt to modern technology. Now govt. is driving out Mastercard and VISA by bringing in RUPAY cards, which are synced with the UPI network. https://www.zeebiz.com/agencies/rup...-future-of-credit-cards-in-upi-country-223936 Indian financial sector is being transformed as we watch.

UPI/Rupay is also going international. Bhutan, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore and UAE have already started accepting UPI. https://www.hindustantimes.com/tech...nts-all-you-need-to-know-101675764777624.html More countries are likely to follow. As per govt estimates, more than 30 countries will accept UPI payments by next financial year.

It was a long drawn process, but the results have been fantastic. A lot has happened over past 9 years and the game is still continuing. But, I was really impressed as to how Modi played the long game, without doubting whether he would get a second term in office. They way he is playing right now I am sure he is expecting a third term as well(till 2029)
 
letsrock

nahtanbob said:
Chinese invented QR codes ?? that is news to me
The article describes something like a Visa/Mastercard debit card without the outrageous cut
QR codes for payment were widely used in china. There is nothing wrong in copying through. Indian rbi studies china like anything.
 
Thevilone

letsrock said:
QR codes for payment were widely used in china. There is nothing wrong in copying through. Indian rbi studies china like anything.
I don't think you can even understand what UPI & Rupay is all about. Even if the QR codes are removed it would still not make much difference.
 

