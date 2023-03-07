India’s homegrown instant payment system has remade commerce and pulled millions into the formal economy.

nahtanbob said: Chinese invented QR codes ?? that is news to me

The article describes something like a Visa/Mastercard debit card without the outrageous cut Click to expand...

QR code is just one way of making the payment. There are multiple other options.I can pay by just typing the person's phone number(if the phone number is connected to a bank account). If I need to pay my Dhobi or Maid, I jsut send money on their phone number and it gets credited within seconds.Other way is to create a unique ID(Similar to an email address). For eg. a person with account in Axis bank can make an id like XYZ123@axisbank. Anyone can either PAY him money using this id or even REQUEST money.QR codes are only used by businesses because it saves the hassle of sharing phone numbers or ID. Customers just whip out their cameras and scan instantly.All of it is COMPLETELY free, there are no charges of any kind whatsoever. UPI ensures that cash-transactions reduce considerably, which saves govt. money in printing currency notes as notes last longer. Also, as more and more transactions are digital tax-evasion becomes difficult. Most eateries have 90% of their revenue coming via UPI, hiding income becomes impossible. My barber told me hardly one in 50 customers pay cash, rest all send via UPI.