India's Hindu rape festival and it's origins - Holi explained.

India's Hindu rape festival - Holi's origins explained.

Holi ( /ˈhoʊliː/) also known as the Festival of Colours, Festival of Spring, and Festival of Love, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna. People gather together in large groups and throw coloured die together while dancing to loud music.

But one of the unknown dark realities of this festival is how Hindu men have weaponised it as a tool for sexual harassment and assault due to how easy it is to play it off as part of the festivals practises of rubbing coloured die on each other.

Here is the experience of some women who experienced such first hand:


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633310214639476736

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633933447776423940

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633902422669049868

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633284266510483458

Some may argue it exclusively is targeted at Muslim women, but as we can see, although Muslim women may be a preferred target, no women is safe regardless of religion or background including Hindu Indian women themselves.

There have been efforts made historically to address this issue but the Hindu community labelled it all as "Hinduphobia" as a deflection tactic and at some areas the sexual harassment was so bad, signs were raised advising women to simply not attend at all.

20230310_094446.jpg


20230310_094427.png


The question arises: is this a case of typical Indian horny Hindu males taking advantage of the situation for their perverted nature, or is this linked to Hinduism itself?

In fact, we can find a close link of sexual harassment of Hindu women, and women in general, in Hindu scriptures and art itself. There is no concept of modesty or limits.

The festival can be linked back to Hinduisms' Lord Krishna, who has an infamous story where Krishna steals the garments of the unmarried Gopi girls.

To summarise the story, unmarried girls (Gopi girls) from ten to fourteen years of age are supposed to worship either Lord Siva or the goddess Durga in order to get a nice husband.

Early in the morning, the gopis used to go to the bank of the Yamuna to take a bath. The portion of the river where the girls and women take bath was strictly prohibited to any male member, and this is still the system.

At the end of the month, Krishna, along with His friends, appeared on the scene and stole their clothing.

He said. "Please come here one after another and pray for your garments and then take them away. I'm not joking with you. I'm just telling the truth. I have no desire to play any joke with you Please do not come here all at once. Come alone; I want to see each of you in your complete beauty, for you all have thin waists. I have requested you to come alone. Now please comply."

When the girls in the water heard such joking words from Krishna, they began to look at one another and smile. Out of shyness, they looked at one another, but they could not come out of the water because they were naked. Due to remaining in the water for a long time, they felt cold and were shivering, yet upon hearing the pleasing and joking words of Govinda, their minds were perturbed with great joy. They began to tell Krishna, "You are the son of Nanda Maharaja, and You are very dear to us, but You should not play this joke on us because now we are all shivering from the cold water. Kindly deliver our garments immediately, otherwise we shall suffer." They then began to appeal to Krishna with great submission.

When the gopis saw that Krishna was strong and determined, they had no alternative but to abide by His order. One after another they came out of the water, but because they were completely naked, they tried to cover their nakedness by placing their left hand over their pubic area. In that posture they were all shivering. Their simple presentation was so pure that Lord Krishna immediately became pleased with them.
As long as Muslims are not doing it, no one cares. I bet it would be making headlines if this happened in Muslim countries, or was done by Muslims.
 
The whities put a whole different spin on holi. Just like they promote India against China.

Especially the white Brits and Americans who like to crawl deep into Indian rear give it a whole different spin.
 

