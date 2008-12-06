Indias hindu fanatics ready for backlash against Muslim Minority

A new face of Hindu terror6 12 2008A new face of Hindu terrorMamoona Ali KazmiFor the first time in India, the police have announced the arrest of people who are accused of being part of a Hindu terrorist cell. Police officials in western Maharashtra state said they had arrested the nine suspects and charged them with murder and conspiracy in connection with the bombing in September of a Muslim-majority area in Malegaon. Six people, all Muslims, died in the explosion, which was among a string of terrorist attacks in Indian cities in recent months. Blame for several of these attacks has been placed on radical Islamist groups, but the arrests of the Hindu suspects in the Malegaon bombing disclosed another source of terrorism, involving a radical Hindu fringe. Those arrested by the police Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Maharashtra over the past two weeks included a Hindu nun Pragya Singh Thakur with links to Bharatiya Janata Party, and an army colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who is suspected of having provided ammunition and training to the bombers.The investigators of the Malegaon bombing traced a motorcycle which was used to plant the bomb at the site of the explosion. The motorcycle belongs to Pragya. In addition to her motorcycle that was found at the site of the bombing, the police also have taped telephone conversations in which Ms. Thakur wondered aloud why the Malegaon bombing had not inflicted a higher death toll. Her arrest led police investigators to several other suspects, including Lt. Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit. Colonel Purohit had helped the bombers to obtain money, arms and training. He confessed his involvement in Malegaon blast before ATS and also admitted that he had an active role in many of the unsolved blast cases in the country. Purohit told that he had been instigated by the Sadhvi and Dayanand Pandey to carry out the blasts. He also added that Pandey was also involved in 2006 Nanded blasts in which two Bajrang Dal activists were killed during making bombs. He further divulged that the Ajmer blast was carried out by none other than the self-proclaimed religious leader Dayanad Pandey. Prohit said that he trained 500 persons on terror tactics and the location for the terror training used to be an ashram near Ahmedabad.Initially, the Bharatiya Janata Party, distanced itself from Ms. Thakur, but acknowledged that she had been part of its student wing after photographs of her with prominent party leaders were published. Recently, the party has defended her. And the partys Chief Minister of Gujarat State, Narendra Modi, accused the government of maligning the armys image by arresting Colonel Purohit as a pre-election ploy.When the real face of Hindus was exposed in relation to Malegaon blasts, instead of embarrassing on the revelation the Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray said, if the pseudo secularists in the country are supportive of Afzal Guru (Parliament attack convict), why should we not love and be proud of Sadhvi Pragya, Ramesh Upadhyay and Samir Kulkarni?. He called the arrests of Sadhvi Pragya, Ramesh Upadhyay and Samir Kulkarni as a plot of Congress to crush Hindus to please Muslim fanatics in the country. Thackeray said the blast case is being probed under pressure and attempt is being made to brand people as Hindu terrorists.Bal Thackery talked about Afzal Guru so it is very necessary to inform that police have solid evidences that Pragya was involved in the Malegaon blast but the Indian police failed to produce any firm proof against Afzal Guru. The courts have found that the investigating agencies deliberately fabricated evidence and forged documents against him. Afzal Guru was denied an opportunity to defend himself and he did not even have a lawyer whereas the situation is reverse in Pragya case. The Indian Supreme Court ruled that although he was not involved in the actual attack on the Indian parliament, did not kill or injure anybody and although there was no direct evidence against him, only circumstantial. The collective conscience of the society will be satisfied if the capital punishment is awarded to the offender The appellant, who is a surrendered militant is a menace to society and should become extinct. Afzal Guru had been made a scapegoat in the Parliament Attack case. An innocent Kashmiri Muslims life doesnt appear too much expensive for Hindus and Indian judiciary as compared to terrorist Pragya and an army officer.The police and the media in India remained in a state of denial about the role of RSS organizations in the terrorist incidents despite Orissa killings and attacks in Karnataka. Despite knowing the role of RSS, Bajrang Dal and its affiliate organisations in blasts in Nanded, Tenkasi and Thane apart from some other cases like attacks on mosque in Parbhani and Jalna, there was a cold silence from the administrative side. After the death of Bajrang Dal workers while making bombs in Kanpur, the issue was again raised. In 2006, two people who were thought to belong to the same group died under similar circumstances in a bomb-making workshop in Nanded. The arrest of Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) workers from Indore for the bomb blasts in Modasa town in Gujarat and Malegaon, have confirmed that Hindu terrorism is operating in this country.Hate against Muslim leads to terrorism in India. Since 1993, Bajrang Dal cadre has been involved in bomb baking. Bal Thackeray wrote in June in the groups weekly magazine that Hindus should defend themselves from Islamist attacks by forming their own squads of suicide bombers. It is not the first time that any Hindu oganization has been found involved in carrying out bomb blasts. But involvement of a woman and an army officer is the most shocking development. It is the new face of Hindu terror. The Hindus conducted terrorist activities and blamed Muslims for them in order to malign them as terrorists and to fulfill their maxim that not all the Muslims are terrorists but all the terrorists are Muslims.