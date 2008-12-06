Indias hindu fanatics ready for backlash against Muslim Minority

haviZsultan
ELITE MEMBER
- Jul 30, 2007
- 9,045
- 36
- Country
-
- Location
-
Hindu fanatics burn 6 Muslims in India
HYDERABAD (India) (Agencies) - Hindu fanatics in southern India killed six members of a Muslim family by setting fire to their home after earlier clashes between Hindus and Muslims left four others dead and 15 injured in the same village.
Tensions have been high at Vatoli village near Bhainsa town since Friday when violence and looting erupted between the two sides, leading to four deaths, said Andhra Pradesh state Home Minister K Jana Reddy.
Authorities imposed a curfew on Friday, but were unable to stop the deadly arson attack, which apparently occurred before dawn Sunday, Reddy said. It is a beastly and barbaric act, Reddy said. Police are investigating the case and we will catch the culprits.
Three children, including a two-year-old, were among the six burned to death, he said.
Muslim leaders called for better protection for minorities, especially in rural areas. Despite our repeated pleas and appeals, the government has failed to provide protection to the Muslims who live in remote areas and who have a very small population in those places, said Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of the Lok Sabha.
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, police said though the situation in Bhainsa town, 275 km from Hyderabad, remained peaceful, miscreants attacked and set fire to the house in Vatoli. They also torched two shops.
The fresh incident has triggered fresh tension in Bhainsa, which remained under curfew. Tension also prevailed in Nirmal and Adilabad towns as police have imposed prohibitory orders.
Taking a serious note of the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy asked district police to be on high alert and prevent the spread of violence.
Adilabad District Collector Ahmed Nadeem has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the cowardly act.
HYDERABAD (India) (Agencies) - Hindu fanatics in southern India killed six members of a Muslim family by setting fire to their home after earlier clashes between Hindus and Muslims left four others dead and 15 injured in the same village.
Tensions have been high at Vatoli village near Bhainsa town since Friday when violence and looting erupted between the two sides, leading to four deaths, said Andhra Pradesh state Home Minister K Jana Reddy.
Authorities imposed a curfew on Friday, but were unable to stop the deadly arson attack, which apparently occurred before dawn Sunday, Reddy said. It is a beastly and barbaric act, Reddy said. Police are investigating the case and we will catch the culprits.
Three children, including a two-year-old, were among the six burned to death, he said.
Muslim leaders called for better protection for minorities, especially in rural areas. Despite our repeated pleas and appeals, the government has failed to provide protection to the Muslims who live in remote areas and who have a very small population in those places, said Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of the Lok Sabha.
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, police said though the situation in Bhainsa town, 275 km from Hyderabad, remained peaceful, miscreants attacked and set fire to the house in Vatoli. They also torched two shops.
The fresh incident has triggered fresh tension in Bhainsa, which remained under curfew. Tension also prevailed in Nirmal and Adilabad towns as police have imposed prohibitory orders.
Taking a serious note of the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy asked district police to be on high alert and prevent the spread of violence.
Adilabad District Collector Ahmed Nadeem has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the cowardly act.