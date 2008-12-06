What's new

Indias hindu fanatics ready for backlash against Muslim Minority

Hindu fanatics burn 6 Muslims in India

HYDERABAD (India) (Agencies) - Hindu fanatics in southern India killed six members of a Muslim family by setting fire to their home after earlier clashes between Hindus and Muslims left four others dead and 15 injured in the same village.

Tensions have been high at Vatoli village near Bhainsa town since Friday when violence and looting erupted between the two sides, leading to four deaths, said Andhra Pradesh state Home Minister K Jana Reddy.

Authorities imposed a curfew on Friday, but were unable to stop the deadly arson attack, which apparently occurred before dawn Sunday, Reddy said. It is a beastly and barbaric act, Reddy said. Police are investigating the case and we will catch the culprits.

Three children, including a two-year-old, were among the six burned to death, he said.

Muslim leaders called for better protection for minorities, especially in rural areas. Despite our repeated pleas and appeals, the government has failed to provide protection to the Muslims who live in remote areas and who have a very small population in those places, said Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of the Lok Sabha.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, police said though the situation in Bhainsa town, 275 km from Hyderabad, remained peaceful, miscreants attacked and set fire to the house in Vatoli. They also torched two shops.

The fresh incident has triggered fresh tension in Bhainsa, which remained under curfew. Tension also prevailed in Nirmal and Adilabad towns as police have imposed prohibitory orders.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy asked district police to be on high alert and prevent the spread of violence.

Adilabad District Collector Ahmed Nadeem has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the cowardly act.
 
kingfisher99 said:
dimension nice to see you refer to issues of india.. remember what happened to hindus out there. they are almost non existent.. muslims from india are treated like second class citizens..trust me majority muslims here are happy .. please worry about your human rights record than worry about muslims here.. trust me they hate your govt as much as me..
look whos talking india sets new human rights records every year
and indian muslims are treated worse than second class citizens
 
M_Saint

A new face of Hindu terror
6 12 2008

A new face of Hindu terror

Mamoona Ali Kazmi

For the first time in India, the police have announced the arrest of people who are accused of being part of a Hindu terrorist cell. Police officials in western Maharashtra state said they had arrested the nine suspects and charged them with murder and conspiracy in connection with the bombing in September of a Muslim-majority area in Malegaon. Six people, all Muslims, died in the explosion, which was among a string of terrorist attacks in Indian cities in recent months. Blame for several of these attacks has been placed on radical Islamist groups, but the arrests of the Hindu suspects in the Malegaon bombing disclosed another source of terrorism, involving a radical Hindu fringe. Those arrested by the police Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Maharashtra over the past two weeks included a Hindu nun Pragya Singh Thakur with links to Bharatiya Janata Party, and an army colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit, who is suspected of having provided ammunition and training to the bombers.

The investigators of the Malegaon bombing traced a motorcycle which was used to plant the bomb at the site of the explosion. The motorcycle belongs to Pragya. In addition to her motorcycle that was found at the site of the bombing, the police also have taped telephone conversations in which Ms. Thakur wondered aloud why the Malegaon bombing had not inflicted a higher death toll. Her arrest led police investigators to several other suspects, including Lt. Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit. Colonel Purohit had helped the bombers to obtain money, arms and training. He confessed his involvement in Malegaon blast before ATS and also admitted that he had an active role in many of the unsolved blast cases in the country. Purohit told that he had been instigated by the Sadhvi and Dayanand Pandey to carry out the blasts. He also added that Pandey was also involved in 2006 Nanded blasts in which two Bajrang Dal activists were killed during making bombs. He further divulged that the Ajmer blast was carried out by none other than the self-proclaimed religious leader Dayanad Pandey. Prohit said that he trained 500 persons on terror tactics and the location for the terror training used to be an ashram near Ahmedabad.

Initially, the Bharatiya Janata Party, distanced itself from Ms. Thakur, but acknowledged that she had been part of its student wing after photographs of her with prominent party leaders were published. Recently, the party has defended her. And the partys Chief Minister of Gujarat State, Narendra Modi, accused the government of maligning the armys image by arresting Colonel Purohit as a pre-election ploy.

When the real face of Hindus was exposed in relation to Malegaon blasts, instead of embarrassing on the revelation the Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray said, if the pseudo secularists in the country are supportive of Afzal Guru (Parliament attack convict), why should we not love and be proud of Sadhvi Pragya, Ramesh Upadhyay and Samir Kulkarni?. He called the arrests of Sadhvi Pragya, Ramesh Upadhyay and Samir Kulkarni as a plot of Congress to crush Hindus to please Muslim fanatics in the country. Thackeray said the blast case is being probed under pressure and attempt is being made to brand people as Hindu terrorists.

Bal Thackery talked about Afzal Guru so it is very necessary to inform that police have solid evidences that Pragya was involved in the Malegaon blast but the Indian police failed to produce any firm proof against Afzal Guru. The courts have found that the investigating agencies deliberately fabricated evidence and forged documents against him. Afzal Guru was denied an opportunity to defend himself and he did not even have a lawyer whereas the situation is reverse in Pragya case. The Indian Supreme Court ruled that although he was not involved in the actual attack on the Indian parliament, did not kill or injure anybody and although there was no direct evidence against him, only circumstantial. The collective conscience of the society will be satisfied if the capital punishment is awarded to the offender The appellant, who is a surrendered militant  is a menace to society and should become extinct. Afzal Guru had been made a scapegoat in the Parliament Attack case. An innocent Kashmiri Muslims life doesnt appear too much expensive for Hindus and Indian judiciary as compared to terrorist Pragya and an army officer.

The police and the media in India remained in a state of denial about the role of RSS organizations in the terrorist incidents despite Orissa killings and attacks in Karnataka. Despite knowing the role of RSS, Bajrang Dal and its affiliate organisations in blasts in Nanded, Tenkasi and Thane apart from some other cases like attacks on mosque in Parbhani and Jalna, there was a cold silence from the administrative side. After the death of Bajrang Dal workers while making bombs in Kanpur, the issue was again raised. In 2006, two people who were thought to belong to the same group died under similar circumstances in a bomb-making workshop in Nanded. The arrest of Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) workers from Indore for the bomb blasts in Modasa town in Gujarat and Malegaon, have confirmed that Hindu terrorism is operating in this country.

Hate against Muslim leads to terrorism in India. Since 1993, Bajrang Dal cadre has been involved in bomb baking. Bal Thackeray wrote in June in the groups weekly magazine that Hindus should defend themselves from Islamist attacks by forming their own squads of suicide bombers. It is not the first time that any Hindu oganization has been found involved in carrying out bomb blasts. But involvement of a woman and an army officer is the most shocking development. It is the new face of Hindu terror. The Hindus conducted terrorist activities and blamed Muslims for them in order to malign them as terrorists and to fulfill their maxim that not all the Muslims are terrorists but all the terrorists are Muslims.

Therearenosunglassess Weblog
 
dimension117 said:
GOP and other Muslim GOVTs should send stern warning to these murderers that if they try to replicate Gujarat, Babri Masjid then all of the FDIs would be withdrawn and workers would be sent back at home.
 
They just dont want peace so i guess we must give them a respond in other means bastards!!!!! cowards shame on them !!
 
Captain03 said:
look whos talking india sets new human rights records every year
and indian muslims are treated worse than second class citizens
we don,t have to care about indian muslims.
when they say that they live better in india than pakistan
 
1 AK-47 per household should be enough protection, what can Indian government provide besides bamboo sticks and casual observances of crimes in the process of being committed?
 
was said:
we don,t have to care about indian muslims.
when they say that they live better in india than pakistan
The majority of muslims in India do say they are happy in India but it must be noted that there are many who also say they dont. We have contact with those who dont and it is our responsibility to support them. Some muslims in India are staying there out of pure necessity or no other options and som because of fear of losing everything if they go to Pakistan dont go at all rather than anything else. The regions of Kashmir, Gujrat and many localities in the cities Lucknow and Hyderabad are extremely pro pakistani but dont show it. I have people in Hyderabad and this specially applies to the muslims of hyderabad. Also remnants of the Nizam remain in Hyd'z. Also Gauwahati and eastern regions have many pro pakistani people there.

Kashmir is beacon of Pakistani support in India. Please do watch syed ali shah gillanis kashmir banega Pakistan speech and see thousands of Kashmiris raise Pakistani flags in Indian occupied Kashmir saying they want Srinagar to go to Pakistan. All these factors should not be ignored and had we developed a close relationship with the muslims of India so many of them would'nt have become Indianized.

Also we must remember that Pakistan was created as a safe-haven for all who were oppressed under indian rule and it is the responsibility of us Pakistanis to support those who are oppressed regardless of their religion. Quaid E Azam the great made this very clear to us.


Right now our efforts should be concerned on condemning the Anti-Christian genocide going on in India. I think we should at least accept all those who turn to Pakistan for acceptance and to escape oppression and discrimination in India.
 
dimension117 said:
The majority of muslims in India do say they are happy in India but it must be noted that there are many who also say they dont. We have contact with those who dont and it is our responsibility to support them. Some muslims in India are staying there out of pure necessity or no other options and som because of fear of losing everything if they go to Pakistan dont go at all rather than anything else. The regions of Kashmir, Gujrat and many localities in the cities Lucknow and Hyderabad are extremely pro pakistani but dont show it. I have people in Hyderabad and this specially applies to the muslims of hyderabad. Also remnants of the Nizam remain in Hyd'z. Also Gauwahati and eastern regions have many pro pakistani people there.

Kashmir is beacon of Pakistani support in India. Please do watch syed ali shah gillanis kashmir banega Pakistan speech and see thousands of Kashmiris raise Pakistani flags in Indian occupied Kashmir saying they want Srinagar to go to Pakistan. All these factors should not be ignored and had we developed a close relationship with the muslims of India so many of them would'nt have become Indianized.

Also we must remember that Pakistan was created as a safe-haven for all who were oppressed under indian rule and it is the responsibility of us Pakistanis to support those who are oppressed regardless of their religion. Quaid E Azam the great made this very clear to us.


Right now our efforts should be concerned on condemning the Anti-Christian genocide going on in India. I think we should at least accept all those who turn to Pakistan for acceptance and to escape oppression and discrimination in India.
very very good point made
but one small mistake; kashmir is disputed territory not part of india
 
dimension117 said:
The majority of muslims in India do say they are happy in India but it must be noted that there are many who also say they dont. We have contact with those who dont and it is our responsibility to support them. Some muslims in India are staying there out of pure necessity or no other options and som because of fear of losing everything if they go to Pakistan dont go at all rather than anything else. The regions of Kashmir, Gujrat and many localities in the cities Lucknow and Hyderabad are extremely pro pakistani but dont show it. I have people in Hyderabad and this specially applies to the muslims of hyderabad. Also remnants of the Nizam remain in Hyd'z. Also Gauwahati and eastern regions have many pro pakistani people there.

Kashmir is beacon of Pakistani support in India. Please do watch syed ali shah gillanis kashmir banega Pakistan speech and see thousands of Kashmiris raise Pakistani flags in Indian occupied Kashmir saying they want Srinagar to go to Pakistan. All these factors should not be ignored and had we developed a close relationship with the muslims of India so many of them would'nt have become Indianized.

Also we must remember that Pakistan was created as a safe-haven for all who were oppressed under indian rule and it is the responsibility of us Pakistanis to support those who are oppressed regardless of their religion. Quaid E Azam the great made this very clear to us.


Right now our efforts should be concerned on condemning the Anti-Christian genocide going on in India. I think we should at least accept all those who turn to Pakistan for acceptance and to escape oppression and discrimination in India.
Dude, first get your house in shape and then think about supporting others. You don't have means to support yourself, now you are talking about supporting others.
 
dimension117 said:
The majority of muslims in India do say they are happy in India but it must be noted that there are many who also say they dont. We have contact with those who dont and it is our responsibility to support them. Some muslims in India are staying there out of pure necessity or no other options and som because of fear of losing everything if they go to Pakistan dont go at all rather than anything else. The regions of Kashmir, Gujrat and many localities in the cities Lucknow and Hyderabad are extremely pro pakistani but dont show it. I have people in Hyderabad and this specially applies to the muslims of hyderabad. Also remnants of the Nizam remain in Hyd'z. Also Gauwahati and eastern regions have many pro pakistani people there.

Kashmir is beacon of Pakistani support in India. Please do watch syed ali shah gillanis kashmir banega Pakistan speech and see thousands of Kashmiris raise Pakistani flags in Indian occupied Kashmir saying they want Srinagar to go to Pakistan. All these factors should not be ignored and had we developed a close relationship with the muslims of India so many of them would'nt have become Indianized.

Also we must remember that Pakistan was created as a safe-haven for all who were oppressed under indian rule and it is the responsibility of us Pakistanis to support those who are oppressed regardless of their religion. Quaid E Azam the great made this very clear to us.


Right now our efforts should be concerned on condemning the Anti-Christian genocide going on in India. I think we should at least accept all those who turn to Pakistan for acceptance and to escape oppression and discrimination in India.
i agree with you mate, but there are also who burn pakistani flags
 

