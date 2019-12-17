India’s Health ‘Time Bomb’ Keeps Ticking, and It’s Not Covid-19

Poverty is at the core of health crisis in 3rd world countries. Health care hardly becomes a focus when focus is first to feed people properly. In a country like India it was always a bad idea to impose a full lock down. Even in Pakistan we had Morons like Bilawal Bhuto and PMLN who wanted a full lockdown and even gave examples of India for it. Thanks Allah Almighty we had Imran Khan rather than curse of bhutos and shriefs at the helm.