India’s health budget fourth lowest in world: Oxfam

India’s health budget fourth lowest in world: Oxfam
NEW DELHI: Afghanistan and India set aside the same share for health in their budgets, 4%, just above a quarter of the recommended spending and one-third of what the second poorest country in the world, Burundi, did. And that may have affected how far people were shielded from the Covid-19 outbreak, the latest ‘Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index 2020’ by international charity Oxfam says.

Globally, the report found, only 26 of the 158 countries surveyed were spending the recommended 15% of their budgets on health. “Nigeria, Bahrain and India, (the last of) which is currently experiencing the world’s fastest-growing outbreak of Covid-19, were among the world’s worst performing countries in tackling inequality going into the pandemic,” the Oxfam statement said.

The survey data show India spent less than 4% of its budget on health and ranked 155th on the health spending index. “Its health budget is the fourth lowest in the world. Just half of its population have access to even the most essential health services,” the report said.

According to the World Bank database, India was the 13th lowest (among 206 for which data was available) in terms of the percentage of total government expenditure that went to health in 2017. It puts the figure for India at 3.4%. Burundi spent 8.5% of its total government budget on health in the same year. For perspective, the average for high income countries was 18.6%, for lower middle income (the group to which India belongs) 5.1%. Japan spent 23.6% of the government budget on health.

The trend is consistent across South Asia — Pakistan spent just above 4% of its budget on health, Nepal and Bangladesh spent 5%, according to the Oxfam report. “This is particularly damaging when just half of India’s population (55%) has access to even the most essential services, and more than 70% of health spending is being met from household budgets (one of the highest levels in the world). This has left the country woefully ill-prepared to deal with the coronavirus pandemic,” the report said.

For the economic fallout of the pandemic, India was even worse prepared. “India, which has weak labour rights and a high incidence of vulnerable employment (about 75%), is eighth from the bottom,” the report said. India and Haiti are the only countries outside Africa in the bottom 10. In both Bangladesh and Pakistan, 57% of the workers are vulnerable — which takes into account wages, rights, conditions of work. In Nepal, it’s a little higher than India, at 79%.

“Most workers earn less than half of the minimum wage; 71% do not have any written job contract and 54% do not get paid leave. Only about 10% of the workforce in India is formal, with safe working conditions and social security,” the report said.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
May 19, 2019
This is absurd way of looking at it. India's budget (including states) is over 20 times Pakistan. So per capita wise India is still spending three times more.
 
Beautiful the world largest democracy.
India has its own bragging right, it is the world biggest arms importer, splurging hundreds of billions dollars buying everything from aircraft carriers, jets to rifles and grenades.
 
Protest_again said:
This is absurd way of looking at it. India's budget (including states) is over 20 times Pakistan. So per capita wise India is still spending three times more.
Click to expand...
If the data proves what you just wrote, then you are correct. If the relative size of the GDP pie is bigger by a greater proportion than the population pie for the two countries, then the per capita spend would be greater and it makes no sense to talk about what the %age break up is. Per capita health benchmarks, if met with a lower percentage, don’t need an extra “meta” %age benchmark as well.
 
Protest_again said:
This is absurd way of looking at it. India's budget (including states) is over 20 times Pakistan. So per capita wise India is still spending three times more.
Click to expand...
ohhhhh really you failed again very badly. you are not even close to us you are close to some sub saharan countries

paksitan per capita health budget by gov 578 USD

india per capita health budget by gov 74 USD

Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in Pakistan was reported at 578 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. Pakistan - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections were sourced from the World Bank on October of 2020.

Pakistan - Health Expenditure Per Capita - 1990-2014 Data | 2020 Forecast

Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in Pakistan was reported at 578 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. Pakistan - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and...
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com



Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in India was reported at 74.99 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. India - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections were sourced from the World Bank on October of 2020.

India - Health Expenditure Per Capita - 1995-2014 Data | 2020 Forecast

Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in India was reported at 74.99 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. India - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections...
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com
 
Imran Khan said:
ohhhhh really you failed again very badly. you are not even close to us you are close to some sub saharan countries

paksitan per capita health budget by gov 578 USD

india per capita health budget by gov 74 USD

Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in Pakistan was reported at 578 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. Pakistan - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections were sourced from the World Bank on October of 2020.

Pakistan - Health Expenditure Per Capita - 1990-2014 Data | 2020 Forecast

Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in Pakistan was reported at 578 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. Pakistan - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and...
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com



Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in India was reported at 74.99 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. India - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections were sourced from the World Bank on October of 2020.

India - Health Expenditure Per Capita - 1995-2014 Data | 2020 Forecast

Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in India was reported at 74.99 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. India - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections...
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com
Click to expand...

These are some horrible lopsided stats for health budget per capita for India, thought they were slightly better than us looking at the bragging and boasting by Indians, the only thing they are good at...

79.99 USD, 2014 figure for India per capita is close to sub-saharan Africa as you mentioned...

578 USD for Pakistan looks decent here compared to India, and with KPK coming up with health card worth 7.5 lacs per family for 60% of the households has improved the stats now...


Indian braggarts knew that only a few private specialty hospitals like Medanta, Fortis, Apollo hospitals which used medical tourism to invite patients from all over the world doesn't makes the Indian healthcare good for poor masses.

It is much worst than Pakistan for sure, check the Covid-19 situation...

And these 8-10 specialty hospitals(for a population of 1.35 billion) charges a hefty sum like Pakistanis were charged about 20-32 lacs for treatment, and now nobody is going there after the hate campaign against Pak(India's staple diet), some low IQ(most of them are low IQ) Indians still brags about Pakistanis visiting India and that India is year ahead kinds of fake vibes...

Think Indians are delusional as per their lower IQ...
 
N.Siddiqui said:
These are some horrible lopsided stats for heath budget per capita for India, thought they were slightly better than us looking at the bragging and boasting by Indians, the only thing they are good at...

79.99 USD, 2014 figure for India per capita is close to sub-saharan Africa as you mentioned...

578 USD for Pakistan looks decent here compared to India, and with KPK coming up with health card worth 7.5 lacs per family for 60% of the households has improved the stats now...


Indian braggarts knew that only a few private specialty hospitals like Medanta, Fortis, Apollo hospitals which used medical tourism to invite patients from all over the world doesn't makes the Indian healthcare good

It is much worst than Pakistan for sure, check the Covid-19 situation...

And these 8-10 specialty hospitals charges a hefty sum like Pakistanis were charged about 20-32 lacs for treatment, and now nobody is going there after the hate campaign against Pak(India's staple diet), some low IQ(most of them are low IQ) Indians still brags about Pakistanis visiting India and that India is years ahead kinds of fake vibes...

Think Indians are delusional as per their lower IQ...
Click to expand...
asal main usko ye meme post kerni thi mujhy :lol: budget main afghanistan jitna or batoon main khud ko Holland smajhta hai

N.Siddiqui said:
These are some horrible lopsided stats for heath budget per capita for India, thought they were slightly better than us looking at the bragging and boasting by Indians, the only thing they are good at...

79.99 USD, 2014 figure for India per capita is close to sub-saharan Africa as you mentioned...

578 USD for Pakistan looks decent here compared to India, and with KPK coming up with health card worth 7.5 lacs per family for 60% of the households has improved the stats now...


Indian braggarts knew that only a few private specialty hospitals like Medanta, Fortis, Apollo hospitals which used medical tourism to invite patients from all over the world doesn't makes the Indian healthcare good

It is much worst than Pakistan for sure, check the Covid-19 situation...

And these 8-10 specialty hospitals charges a hefty sum like Pakistanis were charged about 20-32 lacs for treatment, and now nobody is going there after the hate campaign against Pak(India's staple diet), some low IQ(most of them are low IQ) Indians still brags about Pakistanis visiting India and that India is years ahead kinds of fake vibes...

Think Indians are delusional as per their lower IQ...
Click to expand...
Lol. Only dumb people will believe that Pakistan spends $578 on health per capita.

With population of 220 million and Pakistan spending $578 per capita requires a $127 billion as health budget. Your total budget is $35 billion. Lol.

When you guys talk about IQ and Aukaat, atleast verify the facts. Otherwise you become butt of jokes. Lol.
 
