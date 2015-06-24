India’s health budget fourth lowest in world: Oxfam

Imran Khan said:



paksitan per capita health budget by gov 578 USD



india per capita health budget by gov 74 USD



Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in Pakistan was reported at 578 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. Pakistan - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections were sourced from the World Bank on October of 2020.



Pakistan - Health Expenditure Per Capita - 1990-2014 Data | 2020 Forecast Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in Pakistan was reported at 578 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. Pakistan - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and...





Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in India was reported at 74.99 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. India - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections were sourced from the World Bank on October of 2020.



India - Health Expenditure Per Capita - 1995-2014 Data | 2020 Forecast Health expenditure per capita (current US$) in India was reported at 74.99 USD in 2014, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources. India - Health expenditure per capita - actual values, historical data, forecasts and projections... ohhhhh really you failed again very badly. you are not even close to us you are close to some sub saharan countriespaksitan per capita health budget by gov 578 USDindia per capita health budget by gov 74 USD Click to expand...

79.99 USD, 2014 figure for India per capita is close to sub-saharan Africa as you mentioned...

578 USD for Pakistan looks decent here compared to India, and with KPK coming up with health card worth 7.5 lacs per family for 60% of the households has improved the stats now...

These are some horrible lopsided stats for health budget per capita for India, thought they were slightly better than us looking at the bragging and boasting by Indians, the only thing they are good at...Indian braggarts knew that only a few private specialty hospitals like Medanta, Fortis, Apollo hospitals which used medical tourism to invite patients from all over the world doesn't makes the Indian healthcare good for poor masses.It is much worst than Pakistan for sure, check the Covid-19 situation...And these 8-10 specialty hospitals(for a population of 1.35 billion) charges a hefty sum like Pakistanis were charged about 20-32 lacs for treatment, and now nobody is going there after the hate campaign against Pak(India's staple diet), some low IQ(most of them are low IQ) Indians still brags about Pakistanis visiting India and that India is year ahead kinds of fake vibes...Think Indians are delusional as per their lower IQ...