India's HAL to convert civilian aircraft into mid-air refuellers for IAF

Jun 2, 2022 Another Atmanirbhar in Defence move by India. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has decided to convert six Boeing-767 civilian aircraft into mid-air refuellers for the Indian Air Force. The HAL has entered into an agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries(IAI) for the conversion as per reports. The IAI has the prior expertise in undertaking such conversion and HAL too had worked closely with IAI in the past as well. Notably, the IAF has been looking to procure new mid-air refuellers for some time, but the deal has been repeatedly delayed. Watch this report to know more about made-in-India refuellers.
 

