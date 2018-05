okay if you say so





MKI upgrade is going to cost 20 million dollars a piece..

having said that, the whole rafale program doesnt makes sense



india should have either gone for full production(would have cost 20-22 billion dollars) with some Tot and supplemented that number with su 30mki and LCA, ofset clause meant that money would go back in subcontractors or atleast LCA

this would have solved the navy problem as well



instead india just ordered 36 and now is running in circles with the single engine tender which didnt make sense so now its an open tender which also dosnt make sense.....

