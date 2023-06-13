India's GRSE launched two warships of different classes together on 13 June 2023

Touted As 'Game-Changer', What Are Indian Navy's 'Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts'? GRSE laid the keel of the fifth of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASWSWCs) recently for Indian Navy.

ASW-SWC which will replace the aging Russian Abhay-class corvettes that have been in service with the Indian Navy since 1989. The watercraft’s primary function is to conduct anti-submarine operations in shallow waters along with handling low-intensity maritime undertakings and mine laying operationsThe craft whose keel was laid recently will have the ability to carry out full-scale subsurface surveillance of coastal waters. It will not only serve as a Search Attack Unit (SAU) but also coordinate anti-submarine warfare operations with aircraft.In their secondary role, these ASW-SWCs will have the ability to prosecute intruding aircraft and lay mines in the sea bed.With the increasing number of potent undersea forces in the concerned area of operations, ASW has gained significance at the strategic, operational as well as tactical levels. With their potential adversaries inducting modern submarines and relying on sea denial tactics, ASW has become an important way of enhancing their naval capability for most countries.Speaking to EurAsian Times, Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha (Retd.) who is also on the editorial board of The EurAsian Times, highlighted the importance of anti-submarine capabilities. He said, “irrespective of the geopolitical situation, submarines will continue to operate absolutely silently.Any time that the tension becomes high, submarines generally remain deployed in the likely area of operation- even during peacetime. So it is important on the part of the country for its Navy to have adequate anti-submarine detection ability first and then the destruction capability.”The shallow water corvettes are going to be huge. The planned overall length of each vessel is 78 meters while its breadth is to be 11.3 meters. The ships are expected to have a maximum draft of 2.7 meters at full load capacity. In addition, the corvettes will have the capacity to accommodate around 57 personnel, including seven officers, on board.Owing to a water jet-powered propulsion system, the vessels will be able to reach a maximum speed of 25 knots. These warships will be given the ability to travel quickly for short periods in order to be able to maintain contact with submarines that are detected. These anti-submarine SWC vessels will have a displacement of 750-900t.Moreover, they will be equipped with high-performance stealth and signature technologies. This will enable them to be largely undetectable as targets for surveillance systems as well as enemy submarines.These technologies are especially helpful given the difficulties of detection in shallow waters. On this, the Admiral noted that shallow water submarine detection is tricky because the sound waves (used in sound navigation and ranging systems) tend to hit the soft mud and get reflected or get absorbed.However, he said, “there are smaller corvettes which have a shallow draft themselves. Their SONAR equipment can function in slightly shallower waters.”The warships will also have the ability to employ antisubmarine weapons, including the likes of lightweight torpedoes, anti-submarine warfare rockets, and combat management systems. The vessels will also be equipped with two 12.7 millimeters stabilized remote control guns with optronic control systems.Various automated systems, including an integrated platform management system (IPMS), automatic power management system (APMS), and battle damage control system (BDCS) will be featured on these ASW-SWCs. Other important features of the corvettes include seabed and platform-based detection and monitoring systems, future underwater sensors, weapons, and decoys.With this ensemble of technologies and weaponry, the warships are likely to be a good addition to maritime security wherever they are deployed.When asked about the operational areas of the ASW-SWC, Sinha said, “generally speaking, anti-submarine crafts are outside the harbors where the ships are traversing day-in and day-out—Bombay, Goa, Gujarat—all the coastlines wherever the ships are operating.However, if this shifts into trade warfare then it can be put outside harbors where the merchant ships are also coming and going.”