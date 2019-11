That's not a convincing reply I guess. There is an economic slowdown and that is a fact very well acknowledged by our FM publicly. And it's not just thus Think Tank, almost all major rating agencies across the glob who cover Indian economy as well as the World bank and IMF had re-rated our economy. So I guess those who really matter does care about all these developments.We are not in any Panic mode right now. There is enough surplus with most LargCap and MidCap companies. It's just that the economic activities have just slowed down and I think it's cyclic. Every few years this should happen so that the weak hands get out and only competitive businesses flourish. The end result should be encouraging.