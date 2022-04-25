What's new

India's "Great Khali" s own desi entertainment wrastlin' league !

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,727
-12
1,469
Country
India
Location
India
Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) Pvt. Ltd.

from Jalandhar (Punjab) India

Official website of Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE)

Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) is an Indian professional wrestling promotion and training academy which is founded and owned by Indian-American professional wrestler The Great Khali.
www.khalicwe.com www.khalicwe.com

this is pretty interesting, a new avenue for the kushti pehelwaans from the akharas, led by a guy who reached the highest highs in the world of pro entertainment wraslin'.. and we like the masala storylines, fake as they may be anyway..


BC, Undertaker ki le li proper.. kicked around like a little football by Dalip Singh lol

je dekho, hamara desi bhi chal raha ...

Sachin and Arushi vs Rahul and Pinki:


:rofl:

mast scene :smokin:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom