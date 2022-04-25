India's "Great Khali" s own desi entertainment wrastlin' league !

Official website of Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) is an Indian professional wrestling promotion and training academy which is founded and owned by Indian-American professional wrestler The Great Khali.

Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) Pvt. Ltd.from Jalandhar (Punjab) Indiathis is pretty interesting, a new avenue for the kushti pehelwaans from the akharas, led by a guy who reached the highest highs in the world of pro entertainment wraslin'.. and we like the masala storylines, fake as they may be anyway..BC, Undertaker ki le li proper.. kicked around like a little football by Dalip Singh lolje dekho, hamara desi bhi chal raha ...Sachin and Arushi vs Rahul and Pinki:mast scene