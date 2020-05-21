What's new

India’s government follows Bangladesh’s in policing social media

S

Species

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 12, 2014
3,181
-6
5,580
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Digital publishers are also coming under the cosh.


Mushtaq ahmed, a Bangladeshi writer, knew the risk he was taking. To attack his government’s handling of covid-19, not least by likening the health minister to a cockroach, as he did on Facebook last spring, was to challenge the Digital Security Act. Passed in 2018 by the thin-skinned regime of Sheikh Hasina Wajed, now in her fourth term as prime minister, the law penalises such vague crimes as “creating confusion” and “tarnishing the image of the country”. Mr Ahmed was one of some 450 people arrested under the law last year. Even so, the 54-year-old did not, presumably, expect to languish behind bars without trial for nine months, be denied bail six times and ultimately die in a prison hospital, as he did on February 25th.

On the same day, in neighbouring India, the government rolled out new guidelines for social media, video-streaming and digital publishing with reassuring patter about pride in Indian journalism and “soft touch oversight”. Rather than a draconian law, broad in scope and heavy on punishment, the official government gazette merely recorded the “exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1), clauses (z) and (zg) of sub-section (2) of section 87 of the Information Technology Act, 2000”.

Continued....

www.economist.com

India’s government follows Bangladesh’s in policing social media

Digital publishers are also coming under the cosh
www.economist.com www.economist.com
Full article can be accessed in mirror sites by googling the title.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh using controversial law to 'gag media, free speech'
2
Replies
18
Views
767
Old School
Old School
DalalErMaNodi
Featured Angst and Denial in India as It’s Now Officially Poorer Than Bangladesh
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
3K
tower9
T
B
French politician calls for ban on immigration from Bangladesh and Pakistan post violent protests calling for beheading of those who insult Islam
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
5K
El Sidd
El Sidd
B
''Bangladesh: Hindu Life Matters'' campaign gathers steam
Replies
3
Views
644
DalalErMaNodi
DalalErMaNodi
undercover JIX
India’s anti-Muslim fake news factories are following the anti-Semitic playbook
2 3
Replies
33
Views
943
Gilljutt
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom