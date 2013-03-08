What's new

India's GDP worst among major economies; rise in suicides due to bankruptcy; Moody's downgrades 4 state-run lenders

Biz EOD: India's GDP worst among major economies; rise in suicides due to bankruptcy; Moody's downgrades 4 state-run lenders



India's GDP worst among major economies; rise in suicides due to bankruptcy; Moody's downgrades 4 state-run lenders
Indian economy, which saw one of the most stringent lockdowns, has shrunk the most amongst major economies on not just quarterly basis but also annualised basis. Suicides due to bankruptcy or indebtedness rose sharply by 19 per cent in 2019. Moody's Investors Service has downgraded ratings of four state-run banks - Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India - citing deteriorating quality of loans following the coronavirus pandemic.

 
Just an excerpt but paints a horrid picture. Suicides jump due to bankruptcy and unemployment. Spike in deaths due to hunger and malnutrition. Plus record corona cases. I forecast millions will die in India as a result of current crisis. I estimate 2-5 million when all is said an done. That's more then Afghanistan war, Iraq war, and various recent ME conflicts combined.
 
