Biz EOD: India's GDP worst among major economies; rise in suicides due to bankruptcy; Moody's downgrades 4 state-run lenders

BusinessToday.In10 hours agoIndia's GDP worst among major economies; rise in suicides due to bankruptcy; Moody's downgrades 4 state-run lendersIndian economy, which saw one of the most stringent lockdowns, has shrunk the most amongst major economies on not just quarterly basis but also annualised basis. Suicides due to bankruptcy or indebtedness rose sharply by 19 per cent in 2019. Moody's Investors Service has downgraded ratings of four state-run banks - Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India - citing deteriorating quality of loans following the coronavirus pandemic.