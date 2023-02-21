What's new

India's FY23 CAD now seen under $100 billion on services boost, import slump

India's FY23 CAD now seen under $100 billion on services boost, import slump

In January, India's merchandise trade deficit fell to a 12-month low of $17.8 billion, while the services trade surplus surged to an all-time high
India's current account deficit is now seen falling below $100 billion for 2022-23 after two powerful factors moved in tandem in January.

Last month, India's goods exports contracted again, this time by 6.6 percent on a year-on-year basis to $32.9 billion, while imports also fell.

Merchandise imports in January were down 3.6 percent at $50.7 billion. This resulted in a trade deficit of $17.8 billion — sharply lower than the $22.1 billion in the last month of 2022, but marginally higher than the January 2022 figure of $17.3 billion.

Meanwhile, provisional data showed services exports were nearly 50 percent greater in January at $32.2 billion, while imports rose 19 percent to $15.8 billion.

All in all, India posted a record services trade surplus of $16.5 billion in January.

Arora sees India's "solid" services trade surplus "strongly" offsetting the merchandise trade deficit, likely resulting in a current account deficit of $90 billion for 2022-23, down from her previous estimate of $107 billion.
 
I think exports must always be the priority over imports. Most imports are capital goods which might be a short term netaive but long term positive.
 
Remittances are going to hit 100+ billion USD this time around along with FDI as you mentioned. So yes manageable.
There are outward remittances too. So net remittance will be $70 billion + FDI. We must shun FPI, they have 0 contribution to economy and more of a headache.
 

