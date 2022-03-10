What's new

India's Future................................................

A

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
119
0
141
Country
India
Location
India
It's all clear now.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501847022244364288
The BJP has won Uttar Pradesh. Although I don't think this is a fair victory. But Hindu liberals and Indian Muslims think that hate has prevailed. Lot of sane Indians have no hope left.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501865018119569409
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501854571106291716
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501824450127626240


It's also clear that BJP is going to win the 2024 National elections by hook or crook. They have islamophobic agendas like the Uniform Civil Code and NRC/CAA to create more polarization. Let's not forget EVMs.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501786902625599488
.
2024 might be the last National election for India. As many Hindutva intellectuals have expressed their wish to abolish Democracy and Elections.


A civil war seems very likely.


What should we do to prevent catastrophe?

@jamahir @Joe Shearer @SIPRA @DrJekyll @Pajeet @Rollno21 @aryadravida @xeuss @Chak Bamu
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Demand to repeal CAA gains ground in UP
Replies
1
Views
209
SuvarnaTeja
S
beijingwalker
Majoritarian violence is slowly tearing India apart
Replies
0
Views
263
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Will dethroning Modi return India to the Nehruvian tryst in the near future?
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Jackdaws
Jackdaws
khansaheeb
Amidst Covid-19 fire, Hindu-Muslim polarisation is Bengal's biggest poll factor
Replies
4
Views
310
vi-va
vi-va
D
India: How COVID disaster dents Narendra Modi's well-crafted image
Replies
0
Views
260
d00od00o
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom