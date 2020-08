As I said earlier, the best choice for India is not making choice between China and US. Since India had sided with US to contain China. India’s future is something we can foresee now.



1, Considering what India did and is doing to Chinese products now, if someday made-in-India are more competitive, China will restrict India goods entering China. Yes, India has already lost world biggest market before it has the capability to compete in world market.



2, The second biggest market, America. USA is actually a company under the cover of a country. It’s more like modern version of East India Company, an armed business organization. US hates competitions, especially in critical areas. Chinese companies, like Huawei and about a hundred other high tech Chinese companies, research institutions are already in US Entities List. I heard DJI and BYD will be banned by US soon. China only banned social media entering China. Never banned any goods. US bans everything.



China was not first one hit by US because Chinese companies are too competitive. Remember how Japanese semiconductor industry was destroyed by US? Unless the companies are sold to to American companies or controlled by America(like TSMC, Samsung, ASML), you can not avoid US punishment. Yes. By siding with US, India has lost the chance of having independent Indian high tech companies before it has any.



This doesn’t only apply to India. US set a glass ceiling for all countries. You can sell cloths to US. You can sell toys to US. You can sell TV to US. You can sell cars to US. But US will never allow you to touch critical industries. China is an exception. Because China has the gut to challenge US.

