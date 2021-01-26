What's new

India's foundation on Hindu religion and not secularism

W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,973
-31
11,894
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Modi j dreams of converting India into hindu rashtra, but the country was founded on Hindu religion as opposed to secularism.

The country's name Bharat derives from Hindu epic, Mahabharata, India was never locally called as Bharat.

No Muslim in the list of Indian national poets, people like valmiki etc are regarded as authors of hindu epics like ramayana etc

en.wikipedia.org

National poet - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,248
-46
10,545
Country
India
Location
India
So? USA and UK are founded on Christian principles but they are secular just like India is.
 
W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,973
-31
11,894
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jackdaws said:
So? USA and UK are founded on Christian principles but they are secular just like India is.
Click to expand...
irrelevant examples, when one talks about the west, their state model is largely based on ancient rome to renaissance, which doesnt necessarily have christian elements to it.

When it comes to india, the case is a whole lot different.

regards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R
India Republic Day: Modi's Hindutva Threatens Secular Constitution and National Unity
Replies
2
Views
150
Capt. Karnage
Capt. Karnage
Joe Shearer
A New Freedom Struggle For India
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
157
Views
5K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
The_Showstopper
In India’s anti-colonial struggle, Hindu nationalists were anti-national
Replies
6
Views
509
achhu
A
Chakar The Great
Today's India is living the nightmares of its founding fathers
2
Replies
27
Views
807
Khan vilatey
K
Homo Sapiens
How the Hindu man’s crisis of masculinity fuels Hindutva
Replies
7
Views
840
Jackdaws
Jackdaws

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom