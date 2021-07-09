India's forex reserves rise by $1.013 billion to record high of $610.012 billion.

HostileInsurgent said: I would like Nitin Gadkari as PM.. Click to expand...

ut he is a focussed guy taking consultancy from very great condultants, that's why UP's GDP doubled from 150 billion dollars when he bacame CM to 300 billion dollars today! @GHALIB If Gadkari Becomes PM, then I can feel we are in safe hands, although now after latest cabinet reshuffle, we have highly qualified and educated technocrats as misters in MEITY. We already have great commerce minister in the form of Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman should have resigned anyway she's not doing what she should. Who tf will disinvest from our tax oiled non performing PSUs and when? Nimo tai should resign anyway. Yogi may not be highly educated, byut he is a focussed guy taking consultancy from very great condultants, that's why UP's GDP doubled from 150 billion dollars when he bacame CM to 300 billion dollars today!

Only rajnath singh is suited for that post, he is ex CM of uttar pradesh, acceptable to all party member, he is educated physics professor, balanced speaker, not a fanatic hindu.Gadkari is good choice but he is not leader of rajnaths stature.