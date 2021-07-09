What's new

India's forex reserves rise by $1.013 billion to record high of $610.012 billion.

India's forex reserves rise by $1.013 bn to record high of $610.012 bn
The rise in the forex kitty was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA).
The rise in the forex kitty was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA).

  • In the previous week ended 25 June, the reserves had jumped by $5.066 billion to reach $608.999 billion
The country's foreign exchange reserves rose to a lifetime high of $610.01 billion as of 2 July, compared with $609 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

In the previous week ended 25 June, 2021, the reserves had jumped by $5.066 billion to reach $608.999 billion.

During the reporting week, the rise in the forex kitty was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA surged by $748 million to $566.988 billion, according to the weekly data by the central bank.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves climbed $76 million to $36.372 billion in the reporting week.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $49 million to $1.548 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF too increased by $139 million to $5.105 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

The rise in the forex kitty was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA).

But modi is going down, new PM may come in next year.
 
If Gadkari Becomes PM, then I can feel we are in safe hands, although now after latest cabinet reshuffle, we have highly qualified and educated technocrats as misters in MEITY. We already have great commerce minister in the form of Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman should have resigned anyway she's not doing what she should. Who tf will disinvest from our tax oiled non performing PSUs and when? Nimo tai should resign anyway. Yogi may not be highly educated, but he is a focussed guy taking consultancy from very great condultants, that's why UP's GDP doubled from 150 billion dollars when he bacame CM to 300 billion dollars today!
ut he is a focussed guy taking consultancy from very great condultants, that’s why UP’s GDP doubled from 150 billion dollars when he bacame CM to 300 billion dollars today!
 
I would like Nitin Gadkari as PM..
Only rajnath singh is suited for that post, he is ex CM of uttar pradesh, acceptable to all party member, he is educated physics professor, balanced speaker, not a fanatic hindu.
If Gadkari Becomes PM, then I can feel we are in safe hands, although now after latest cabinet reshuffle, we have highly qualified and educated technocrats as misters in MEITY. We already have great commerce minister in the form of Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman should have resigned anyway she's not doing what she should. Who tf will disinvest from our tax oiled non performing PSUs and when? Nimo tai should resign anyway. Yogi may not be highly educated, but he is a focussed guy taking consultancy from very great condultants, that's why UP's GDP doubled from 150 billion dollars when he bacame CM to 300 billion dollars today!
ut he is a focussed guy taking consultancy from very great condultants, that’s why UP’s GDP doubled from 150 billion dollars when he bacame CM to 300 billion dollars today!
Gadkari is good choice but he is not leader of rajnaths stature.
 
Only rajnath singh is suited for that post, he is ex CM of uttar pradesh, acceptable to all party member, he is educated physics professor, balanced speaker, not a fanatic hindu.

Gadkari is good choice but he is not leader of rajnaths stature.
Rajnath is not doing good as defence minister, it’s a fact!
 
If Gadkari Becomes PM, then I can feel we are in safe hands, although now after latest cabinet reshuffle, we have highly qualified and educated technocrats as misters in MEITY. We already have great commerce minister in the form of Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman should have resigned anyway she's not doing what she should. Who tf will disinvest from our tax oiled non performing PSUs and when? Nimo tai should resign anyway. Yogi may not be highly educated, but he is a focussed guy taking consultancy from very great condultants, that's why UP's GDP doubled from 150 billion dollars when he bacame CM to 300 billion dollars today!
ut he is a focussed guy taking consultancy from very great condultants, that’s why UP’s GDP doubled from 150 billion dollars when he bacame CM to 300 billion dollars today!
Gadkari is good choice but he is not leader of rajnath's stature.
 
People vote for Modi. The intellect behind the BJP electoral machine is Modi and Amit shah. These other ministers have it easy to do their work because of the efforts of the big two. They take all the credit as well as blame.
 
