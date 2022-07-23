What's new

India’s forex reserves fall to 20-month low

Bilal9

Bilal9

Foreign exchange reserves decreased around $70 billion since its peak in September 2021​

India’s forex reserves fall to 20-month low


India's foreign exchange reserves fell $7.5 billion to $572.7 billion during the week ended on 15 July, according to the central bank latest data.
The reserves are now at 20-month low, lowest since 6 November 2020 when it was $568 billion, Indian news outlet Business Standard reported.

The decline in reserves of almost $60 billion in 2022 is mostly attributable to the strong involvement of the central bank in the foreign currency market. Since the outbreak of war in Europe in late February, the rupee has been under pressure. In 2022, the Indian rupee has declined against the dollar by almost 7 percent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the current level of foreign exchange reserves were adequate.

"…the Indian rupee is holding up well relative to both advanced and emerging market economies (EME) peers. This is because our underlying fundamentals are strong, resilient, and intact. The recovery is gradually strengthening. The current account deficit is modest. Inflation is stabilising. The financial sector is well-capitalised and sound. The external debt-to-GDP ratio is declining. The foreign exchange reserves are adequate," Shaktikanta said.

The July RBI bulletin had said the foreign exchange reserves at $ 580.3 billion on 8 July 2022, were equivalent to 9.5 months of imports projected for 2022-23.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

In June 2022, India's monthly deficit reached US $25.63 billion.

In the next nine months, India still has $267billion of foreign debt maturing and needs to be repaid.
 
Indos

Indos

Bilal9 said:

"…the Indian rupee is holding up well relative to both advanced and emerging market economies (EME) peers. This is because our underlying fundamentals are strong, resilient, and intact. The recovery is gradually strengthening. The current account deficit is modest. Inflation is stabilising. The financial sector is well-capitalised and sound. The external debt-to-GDP ratio is declining. The foreign exchange reserves are adequate," Shaktikanta said.​

This statement is wrong if we compare to Indonesia, China, and Saudi Arabia.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

The CPI of the USA reached 9.1% in June, and raising interest rates did not solve the problem of inflation. If it goes on like this, the global economic crisis will soon come.

U.S. Consumer Price Index (June 2022)

economics.td.com economics.td.com


In order to quell inflation, the USA is bound to raise interest rates more aggressively. This will lead to faster depreciation of currencies in most countries, and more and more countries will go bankrupt and default. USA will also significantly weaken its consumption capacity and plunge the stock market due to interest rate hikes, thus entering the economic recession cycle. The recession of the USA will also drag the global economy into recession, and even China's export trade and economic growth will be seriously affected.
 

