India’s forex reserves fall to 20-month low

The CPI of the USA reached 9.1% in June, and raising interest rates did not solve the problem of inflation. If it goes on like this, the global economic crisis will soon come.In order to quell inflation, the USA is bound to raise interest rates more aggressively. This will lead to faster depreciation of currencies in most countries, and more and more countries will go bankrupt and default. USA will also significantly weaken its consumption capacity and plunge the stock market due to interest rate hikes, thus entering the economic recession cycle. The recession of the USA will also drag the global economy into recession, and even China's export trade and economic growth will be seriously affected.