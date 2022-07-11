What's new

India's Forex Reserves Fall As Foreign Investors Head For The Exits

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
6,071
68
7,927
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.riazhaq.com

India's Forex Reserves Fall As Foreign Investors Head For The Exits

News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com www.riazhaq.com

India's foreign exchange reserves are falling rapidly as foreign investors flee and the country's trade and current account deficits widen. More than $267 billion worth of India's external debt of the total $621 billion is due for repayment in the next nine months. This repayment is equivalent to about 44% of India's foreign exchange reserves. This combination of investors' exodus, widening twin deficits and short-term debt repayments has caused the Indian rupee to hit new lows. Unlike China and other nations that have accumulated large reserves by running trade surpluses, India runs perennial trade and current account deficits. The top contributor to India's forex reserves is debt which accounts for 48%. Portfolio equity investments known as “hot” money or speculative money flows account for 23% of India's forex reserves, according to an analysis published by The Hindu BusinessLine.



Investor Exodus:

Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out a whopping $33.5 billion from equity and $2.1 billion from debt segments of Indian financial markets, for a total net outflow of $35.6 billion from October 2021 to June 2022, according to data compiled by the National Securities Depository Limited. In the first half of this calendar year, the total net outflows were $29.7 billion.

It's not just the FPIs leaving India; a number of multinational companies are also pulling foreign direct investment (FDI) from India. several big names including German retailer Metro AG, Swiss building-materials firm Holcim, US automaker Ford, UK banking major Royal Bank of Scotland, US motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson and US banking behemoth Citibank have chosen to pull the plug on their operations in India or downsize their presence in recent years.

Widening Deficits:

India's finance ministry has warned of a growing twin deficit problem, with higher commodity prices and rising subsidy burden leading to an increase in both the fiscal and current account deficits. India's June trade deficit widened to a record high of $25.63 billion, mainly due to a rise in crude oil and coal imports, from $9.61 billion a year earlier. India's April-May fiscal deficit was $25.8 billion.

Summary:

India's current level of forex reserves is enough for less than 10 months of imports projected for 2022-23. But the country has had a structural current account deficit which has been funded by large capital inflows. The accumulation of forex reserves has been due to surplus in the capital account. Since late February, the foreign exchange reserves have declined by $36 billion. India still has large forex reserves but its economy is in the same boat as other emerging markets that run large and worsening trade and current account deficits. With declining forex reserves, India is likely to face headwinds as the US Federal Reserves raises interest rates to fight inflation.

Related Links:


Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Misery Index for India, Pakistan
Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Food in Pakistan 2nd Cheapest in the World

Western Money Keeps Indian Economy Afloat
Pakistan to Become World's 6th Largest Cement Producer by 2030
Pakistan's 2012 GDP Estimated at $401 Billion

Pakistan's Computer Services Exports Jump 26% Amid COVID19 Lockdown

Coronavirus, Lives and Livelihoods in Pakistan

Vast Majority of Pakistanis Support Imran Khan's Handling of Covid19 Crisis

Pakistani-American Woman Featured in Netflix Documentary "Pandemic"

Incomes of Poorest Pakistanis Growing Faster Than Their Richest Counterparts

Can Pakistan Effectively Respond to Coronavirus Outbreak?

How Grim is Pakistan's Social Sector Progress?

Pakistan Fares Marginally Better Than India On Disease Burdens

Trump Picks Muslim-American to Lead Vaccine Effort

Democracy vs Dictatorship in Pakistan

Pakistan Child Health Indicators

Pakistan's Balance of Payments Crisis

Panama Leaks in Pakistan

Conspiracy Theories About Pakistan Elections"

PTI Triumphs Over Corrupt Dynastic Political Parties

Strikingly Similar Narratives of Donald Trump and Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif's Report Card

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni Social Network


www.riazhaq.com

India's Forex Reserves Fall As Foreign Investors Head For The Exits

News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com www.riazhaq.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Protest_again
Pressure on forex reserves: Govt of Bangladesh exploring loan of up to $4.5b from IMF
Replies
3
Views
165
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
chinasun
The Indian rupee hit a new low of 79.06 rupees per dollar.The rupee remains one of the worst performing Asian currencies.
Replies
9
Views
481
my2cents
my2cents
R
How Has India Built Large Forex Reserves Despite Perennial Trade Deficits?
Replies
14
Views
1K
Andhadhun
A
Imran Khan
Bangladesh central bank chief says depleting forex reserves are no cause for concern
Replies
0
Views
254
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Sudarshan
India’s Forex Reserves rise $8.895 billion to record high of $642.453 billion
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom