India's forex reserves are now larger than its external debt

India's forex reserves at US $555 billion are now larger than its external debt

India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 3.615 billion in the week ended 16 October

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 3.62 billion to US$ 555.12 billion in the week ended 16 October 2020

External debt

US$ 554.5 billion

At end-June 2020, India's external debt was placed at US$ 554.5 billion, recording a decrease of US$ 3.9 billion over its level at end-March 2020 (Table 1).
 
