India's Foreign portfolio investment inflows hit 20-month high of ₹51,200 crore($6.4 billion) in August 2022

Lava820

Jul 19, 2022
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in $6.4 billion in August, the highest in the last 20 months, as investors bet that a weak US economy would slow the pace of monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve

A weaker dollar and possible reallocation of flows from China also helped India’s cause. Overseas investors have pulled out $76 billion from China till July this year, the most among emerging markets, as the country’s growth slowed sharply in the second quarter amid widespread lockdowns due to Covid

“Clearly, India seems to be enjoying the TINA (there is no alternative) factor as globally, all countries are facing the churn and India seems to be the best placed jurisdiction in terms of growth and inflation outlook in FY23,” a note by State Bank of India’s research wing said

China’s weight within the MSCI EM has come off from 43.2% in October 2020 to 31.1% now, even as India’s weight has risen from 8.1% to 14.3%.

FPI sentiment had turned in July, after nine consecutive months of outflows, with flows of $0.6 billion. The US GDP contracted for a second successive quarter in Q2 and entered a technical recession in the process, leading market pundits to bet on a pause in rate hikes by October. The reading was that a recession would bring down commodity prices and inflation, obviating the need to jack up rates further.

Whenever interest rates go up in the US, the emerging markets look like a riskier bet, leading to outflows. The reverse is true as well.

The market has adjusted its rate expectations post the hawkish comments of the US Fed chair; it now expects US Fed Fund rate to climb to 4% by early 2023 and stay there in H1CY23. Energy prices still remain a big unknown for the Indian market and high valuations are not comforting, said experts.

At a cumulative investment of $191 billion, the total market value of FPI holdings in India stood at $578 billion as of June 2022, according to domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Nifty 50 stocks formed 70% of the total FPI holdings in India while Nifty 500 accounts for a 98% share. Over FY12-22, market value of FPI holdings has clocked a CAGR of 11.5% in dollar terms and 16.5% in rupee terms

@Black Tornado @Indos @MH.Yang @Beast @VkdIndian @vishwambhar @Bilal9 @beijingwalker @LakeHawk180 @Skull and Bones
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

Jan 6, 2021
Lava820 said:
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in $6.4 billion in August, the highest in the last 20 months, as investors bet that a weak US economy would slow the pace of monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve
Music to my ears and my investments. I am sure it is same to scores of others as well as Indian economy.
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

Sep 28, 2014
This is positive proof of a trend that is going to continue over this decade as India emerges into a leading economy of this centaury.
Momentum is slowly building as the giant wakes from its slumbers
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Fool. This is the Americans reaping India's wealth. You even think this is a good thing.

Every time the US govt raises interest rates, the US dollar will flow back to the USA, which will lead to a substantial appreciation of the US dollar. Then the USA will use the high dollar to enter the investment markets of other countries and reap their wealth. Finally, the US dollar cut its interest rate again, and the US dollar depreciated.

Absurdly, I saw a group of Indian wheat cheering for the arrival of the American sickle.
 
Black Tornado

Black Tornado

Jul 26, 2021
MH.Yang said:
Fool. This is the Americans reaping India's wealth. You even think this is a good thing.

Every time the US govt raises interest rates, the US dollar will flow back to the USA, which will lead to a substantial appreciation of the US dollar. Then the USA will use the high dollar to enter the investment markets of other countries and reap their wealth. Finally, the US dollar cut its interest rate again, and the US dollar depreciated.
Everyone invests in US Stocks as well, I’ve some FAANG stocks as well, Things work like this only.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Black Tornado said:
Everyone invests in US Stocks as well, I’ve some FAANG stocks as well, Things work like this only.
okya, I wish you Indians were happy.

Let foreign funds come in to buy your wealth when the currency is undervalued. congratulations!

Anyway, China is tightening foreign capital's access to China's securities market. We think differently from you.
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

Jan 6, 2021
MH.Yang said:
Fool. This is the Americans reaping India's wealth. You even think this is a good thing.
Has China stopped all American Fund flows?

If not, then you need to take a step back sometimes. Because everything about India is always bad to you. To you there can’t be anyhting good happening in India.

The day you learn to do it, you would gain some credence.
Till then your words are nothing but s**t.
 
prashantazazel

prashantazazel

Dec 12, 2014
MH.Yang said:
Fool. This is the Americans reaping India's wealth. You even think this is a good thing.

Every time the US govt raises interest rates, the US dollar will flow back to the USA, which will lead to a substantial appreciation of the US dollar. Then the USA will use the high dollar to enter the investment markets of other countries and reap their wealth. Finally, the US dollar cut its interest rate again, and the US dollar depreciated.

Absurdly, I saw a group of Indian wheat cheering for the arrival of the American sickle.
Americans bring a lot of expertise with them, not just paper money.

Hell, the best coffee I get in India is at Starbucks.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
VkdIndian said:
Has China stopped all American Fund flows?

If not, then you need to take a step back sometimes. Because everything about India is always bad to you. To you there can’t be anyhting good happening in India.

The day you learn to do it, you would gain some credence.
Till then your words are nothing but s**t.
We relaxed FDI, but tightened FPI.

Congratulations on having such a smart government.
 
S

SoulSpokesman

Dec 1, 2016
@prashantazazel

Hell, the best coffee I get in India is at Starbucks.

Yuck. The best coffee is "Madrasi" style filter kaapi served in a steel glass kept in a steel bowl. Nothing beats it. Far cheaper as well.

The grub is tasteless and overpriced. Chaayos and Chai Point have far better snacks for Indian tastes.

Regards
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

Jan 29, 2011
SoulSpokesman said:
@prashantazazel

Hell, the best coffee I get in India is at Starbucks.

Yuck. The best coffee is "Madrasi" style filter kaapi served in a steel glass kept in a steel bowl. Nothing beats it. Far cheaper as well.

The grub is tasteless and overpriced. Chaayos and Chai Point have far better snacks for Indian tastes.

Regards
In India, only tinder dates and show off middle class is keeping Starbucks afloat.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
There are also increasingly a lot of small business coffee bars who source amazing coffee and do it much better and cheaper than overpriced/hyped Starbucks. The south Indian katori filter coffee has always been a classic, can be a bit hit or miss but..

1662877876628.png
 

