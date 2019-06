India's foreign policy for next 5 years: Expanding bilateral

ties with Bangladesh vital for New Delhi's 'Act East' targets

In 2010, then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee had remarked , "If you deliver on terror, India will deliver on every other promise." Nearly 10 years on, settling the Teesta issue once and for all would be a good start.

An aversion to falling into a deep sinkhole of debt may have a key role to play in that.

Instead, the greater risk comes from a stagnation — followed by a gradual deterioration — of relations stemming from India's unwillingness to reciprocate Bangladesh's apparent willingness to address New Delhi's concerns or its domestic policies that end up hurting Bangladeshi interests.

For now, Hasina has expressed that she's willing to be patient and wait for a deal to be cracked eventually, but patience like the seat of a pair of trousers tends to wear thin after a while. Of India's neighbours and not including Bhutan, only Bangladesh under the Awami League has managed to live in relative harmony with 'Big Brother' India, without any major hiccups in the relationship. But that does not mean this important partnership can be taken for granted.

Over the next five years, it is expected that there will be initiatives and opportunities to broaden and widen India-Bangladesh relations, and while it is important for the Modi government to make the most of those, it is of equal — if not greater importance — not to let regional hegemony or internal politics sour New Delhi's strongest partnership in the region at present.