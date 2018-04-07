Protest_again
India's foreign exchange reserves rises to record $600 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves rose to a record $600 billion, although the central bank does not plan to introduce new instruments to manage these inflows.
After a risk-off period in April-May, the prospects for capital flows to India are improving again.
"As of last Friday, the country's forex reserves touched $598.2 billion," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in his policy statement. "We are in the striking distance of achieving $600 billion of reserves. Based on our current assessment, we feel that the reserves have already crossed $600 billion."
Analysis of historical data indicates that the last $100 billion has taken exactly a year to be added - the fastest such accumulation in the central bank's history.
Such inflows help in easing external financing constraints, but could lead to financial market and asset price volatility. In the process, there could be "undesirable and unintended fluctuations in liquidity that can vitiate the monetary policy stance," the governor said.
The Reserve Bank has been actively buying and selling dollars in various segments of the market. In FY'21, the central bank bought $68 billion from the spot market alone.
The success of these efforts is reflected in the stability and orderliness in market conditions and in the exchange rate in spite of large global spill-overs," the governor said.
Experts believe India's forex reserve policy is assuming significance in conducting monetary policy.
"As with our monetary policy framework, a considered debate around RBI’s exchange management objectives, tools, interlinkages, and outcomes can help instil all-round clarity, credibility and confidence, without compromising on RBI’s operational flexibility," said Professor Ananth Narayan, associate professor and head of research at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.
