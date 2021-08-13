What's new

India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By 889 Million To All-Time High Of $621.464 Billion

Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
278
0
194
Country
India
Location
Nepal
India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By 889 Million To All-Time High Of $621.464 Billion
by Swarajya Staff- Aug 14, 2021 09:25 AM

India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By 889 Million To All-Time High Of $621.464 Billion
Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (Ramesh Pathania/Mint via Getty Images)

In a positive development for the economy, India's foreign exchange reserves surged by $889 million to reach a lifetime high of $621.464 billion in the week which ended on 6 August, reports Economic Times.

In the week before this, the reserves had surged by $9.427 billion to reach $620.576 billion.

The surge in the latest reporting week was led by the foreign currency assets (FCAs) which form a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs rose by $1.508 billion to $577.732 billion in the week ended 6 August.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, gold reserves were down by $588 million to $37.057 billion in the reporting week. Also, the country's special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $1 million to $1.551 billion.
In addition to this, the country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by $31 million to $5.125 billion.

swarajyamag.com

India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By 889 Million To All-Time High Of $621.464 Billion

In the week before this, the reserves had surged by a meaty $9.427 billion to reach $620.576 billion.
swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com
 
S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
332
-10
224
Country
India
Location
India
Sudarshan said:
India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By 889 Million To All-Time High Of $621.464 Billion
by Swarajya Staff- Aug 14, 2021 09:25 AM

India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By 889 Million To All-Time High Of $621.464 Billion's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By 889 Million To All-Time High Of $621.464 Billion
Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (Ramesh Pathania/Mint via Getty Images)

In a positive development for the economy, India's foreign exchange reserves surged by $889 million to reach a lifetime high of $621.464 billion in the week which ended on 6 August, reports Economic Times.

In the week before this, the reserves had surged by $9.427 billion to reach $620.576 billion.

The surge in the latest reporting week was led by the foreign currency assets (FCAs) which form a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs rose by $1.508 billion to $577.732 billion in the week ended 6 August.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, gold reserves were down by $588 million to $37.057 billion in the reporting week. Also, the country's special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $1 million to $1.551 billion.
In addition to this, the country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by $31 million to $5.125 billion.

swarajyamag.com

India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By 889 Million To All-Time High Of $621.464 Billion

In the week before this, the reserves had surged by a meaty $9.427 billion to reach $620.576 billion.
swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com
Click to expand...
Very soon our forex reserves will touch the magical figure of $1 trillion
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
278
0
194
Country
India
Location
Nepal
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1426236712070508545

@safari2021
safari2021 said:
Very soon our forex reserves will touch the magical figure of $1 trillion
Click to expand...
Modi’s exports target is going on well, without much increase in industries, imagine what will hapen in 5 years after all investments materialise, it will be easy for us to achieve 1 Trillion USD exports by 2020, and 700 billion USD services exports, although it’s a bit too ambitious, yet we should keep great targets so that even if we fail to achieve it, we still end up in a good situation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom